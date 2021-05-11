TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Good Evening
Longwood vs. Patchogue-Medford

Scenes from Longwood's victory over Patchogue-Medford in a Suffolk baseball matchup on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. 

Longwood starting pitcher Ryan McCann delivers a pitch
Credit: George A Faella

Longwood starting pitcher Ryan McCann delivers a pitch against Patchogue Medford, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Longwood HS.

Longwood 3rd baseman Preston Gerena makes the running
Credit: George A Faella

Longwood 3rd baseman Preston Gerena makes the running catch of the Patchogue Medford fly ball, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Longwood HS.

Patchogue Medford starting pitcher Tristin Verni delivers a
Credit: George A Faella

Patchogue Medford starting pitcher Tristin Verni delivers a pitch against Longwood, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Longwood HS.

Longwood's Joe McDonald drives a double to left
Credit: George A Faella

Longwood's Joe McDonald drives a double to left field, in a game against Patchogue Medford, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Longwood HS.

Longwood's Jake Hall drills a double to the
Credit: George A Faella

Longwood's Jake Hall drills a double to the left field corner, in a game against Patchogue Medford, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Longwood HS.

Longwood's Devin Montalvo connects for a single, in
Credit: George A Faella

Longwood's Devin Montalvo connects for a single, in a game against Patchogue Medford, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Longwood HS.

Longwood's Tommy Ventimiglia blasts a double to center
Credit: George A Faella

Longwood's Tommy Ventimiglia blasts a double to center field, in a game against Patchogue Medford, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Longwood HS.

Longwood's Jake Hall slides safely into second base,
Credit: George A Faella

Longwood's Jake Hall slides safely into second base, in a game against Patchogue Medford, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Longwood HS.

Patchogue-Medford's Matt Schlanger drives a single through the
Credit: George A Faella

Patchogue-Medford's Matt Schlanger drives a single through the infield for a hit, in a game against Longwood, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Longwood HS.

Longwood's Rocco Hall connects for an RBI double,
Credit: George A Faella

Longwood's Rocco Hall connects for an RBI double, in a game against Patchogue Medford, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Longwood HS.

Longwood relief pitcher Josh Dannenberg closes out the
Credit: George A Faella

Longwood relief pitcher Josh Dannenberg closes out the game against Patchogue Medford, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Longwood HS.

Longwood's Louis Kaleb is congratulated by teammates after
Credit: George A Faella

Longwood's Louis Kaleb is congratulated at home plate by his team mates, after hitting a home run over the left field fence, in a game against Patchogue Medford, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Longwood HS.

Longwood's Louis Kaleb drives a home run over
Credit: George A Faella

Longwood's Louis Kaleb drives a home run over the left field fence, in a game against Patchogue Medford, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Longwood HS.

Patchogue-Medford's Anthony Logiacco lines a single to the
Credit: George A Faella

Patchogue-Medford's Anthony Logiacco lines a single to the outfield, in a game against Longwood, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Longwood HS.

The Longwood baseball team has their team mascot,
Credit: George A Faella

The Longwood baseball team has their team mascot, Leo, on the field during warm ups, against Patchogue Medford, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Longwood HS.

Patchogue-Medford's Patrick Dallas drills an RBI single to
Credit: George A Faella

Patchogue-Medford's Patrick Dallas drills an RBI single to the outfield, in a game against Longwood, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Longwood HS.

