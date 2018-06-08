TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
72° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBaseball

Massapequa baseball advances to state AA final

By Owen O’Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com
Print

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Massapequa scored four runs in the sixth inning in a 5-1 victory over Horseheads in the baseball Class AA state semifinals at Union-Endicott High School Friday afternoon.

Massapequa (21-6) plays in its second straight Class AA state championship Saturday at 1 p.m. at Binghamton University.

Nick Schwartz delivered a two-run double in the sixth for the game’s final two runs. Johnny Castagnozzi broke the tie at 1 after scoring on a wild pitch. Christian DeNave tossed a complete game in the win.

By Owen O’Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com

More high schools

Cold Spring Harbor's Sophia Taglich passes the ball Class C state semi: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Jamesville-DeWitt
Cold Spring Harbor girls lacrosse wins state semifinal
Ward Melville players celebrate a goal against Niskayuna State Class A semifinal: Ward Melville vs. Niskayuna
Garden City midfielder/attacker Kyle Steinbach passes the ball State Class B semifinal: Garden City vs. John Jay-Cross River
Skyler Cirillo of Lindenhurst #5, right, gets congratulated Nassau vs. Suffolk softball all-star game
All-Long Island spring teams to be revealed June 11