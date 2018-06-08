BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Massapequa scored four runs in the sixth inning in a 5-1 victory over Horseheads in the baseball Class AA state semifinals at Union-Endicott High School Friday afternoon.

Massapequa (21-6) plays in its second straight Class AA state championship Saturday at 1 p.m. at Binghamton University.

Nick Schwartz delivered a two-run double in the sixth for the game’s final two runs. Johnny Castagnozzi broke the tie at 1 after scoring on a wild pitch. Christian DeNave tossed a complete game in the win.