When Connor Pedersen stepped to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning and the game tied, Bryan Bonin was standing in the third base coach’s box and had a feeling something big was going to happen.

"If I could pick any of my 25 guys to be up there in that spot, that’s the guy I want," the four-year Commack head coach said.

With runners on second and third and one out, Pedersen ripped a pitch into centerfield for a two-run single to give Commack the lead in its 3-1 win over Massapequa in the Long Island Conference I baseball championship on Sunday night at St. Joseph’s Athletic Complex in Patchogue.

In the prior at-bat, Jack Lagner had a perfect sacrifice bunt down the third-base line to move the runners up.

"He’s been doing a good job with that all season," Pedersen said of Lagner. "I got a pitch high in the zone and just drilled it up the middle."

Pedersen also got it done with his glove at shortstop. He had four putouts and made the biggest defensive play of the game in the sixth inning.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Massapequa (18-3), winner of the previous three Long Island Class AA championships, had runners on first and third with two outs following a walk by Connor Kelly. With his brother Frank on third, Connor attempted to steal second on the first pitch of the next at-bat, but the Cougars (18-3) had a play set up.

Catcher Anthony Chiapetta fired to Pedersen a few feet in front of second base. Pedersen caught the ball and quickly fired to third, picking off Frank to end the inning.

"I was getting frustrated when we were on defense and teams had first and third and it became second and third with no problem," Bonin said. "We put in two new plays Saturday at practice and it worked a day later."

Massapequa tied the score at 1 in the fifth when Jordan DeStefano laced an RBI double to the wall in rightfield to drive in Mike Vilardi. They stranded a runner at third when winning pitcher and UConn commit Craig Pihlkar struck out Vincent Mallon to end the frame.

Pihlkar struck out seven in a complete game and allowed six hits and three walks. Losing pitcher Liam Carroll struck out 11 in a complete game and allowed two hits and five walks.

Lagner also had a bunt single in the first inning that forced an errant throw and allowed Johnny Catuosco to head to third. In the ensuing at-bat, Pedersen lifted an 0-and-2 pitch to right to drive in Catuosco on a sacrifice fly. Catuosco led off the game with a single and went 1-for-1 with two walks and a stolen base.

"It shows that he doesn’t care only about himself, he’ll do anything he can to help the team win," Catuosco said of Lagner. "He’s a great player and I’m glad he’s on our side."