Massapequa wins state Class AA baseball crown

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The Massapequa baseball team defeated Baldwinsville, 10-1, in the Class AA state championship game Saturday afternoon at Binghamton University.

After Massapequa turned a bases-loaded double play to escape the first inning allowing only one run, the first four Chiefs reached base safely in the first, highlighted by James Zupo’s three-run triple.

Johnny Castagnozzi drove in Zupo with a sacrifice fly and Aidan Cooney had an RBI single as Massapequa led 5-1 after the first inning.

Wade Kelly and Cooney added RBI singles in the third to take a 7-1 lead. After Phil Cottone scored on a balk in the fourth, Castagnozzi followed with an RBI single to take a 9-1 lead for Massapequa (22-6), which ended its season on a 17-game winning streak.