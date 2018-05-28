Gritty, mentally tough and resilient are easily used to define an athlete. Mike LaDonna can be all of them.

Yesterday, on the minimum of four days of rest required for high school pitchers, LaDonna embodied all of the aforementioned.

LaDonna, pitching on fumes, dug deep to lead West Islip in a riveting 3-1 victory over host Eastport-South Manor to claim the Suffolk Class AA baseball championship. He scattered five hits and walked five as he willed himself to get through an aggressive Eastport lineup.

When fatigue began to take over his body and his legs started to quake, LaDonna had the gumption to throw his best fastball of the day.

He delivered the 121st pitch on a 3-2 count with two outs and runners at second and third in the bottom of the seventh inning. The result, a swinging strike, his fifth strikeout of the game, and a gutty win over Eastport.

It was West Islip’s third Suffolk Class AA title in the past five years. They will play Massapequa, the defending champion, for the Long Island title on Saturday at SUNY-Old Westbury.

“LaDonna gave us a herculean performance on short rest,” West Islip coach Shawn Rush said. “He and the Eastport starter [Ryan] Foran were like two prize fighters going at it. When Mike needed a little more on his fastball he had it. I knew he was tired, but I also know how mentally tough he is and he wanted that last out.”

West Islip extended Long Island’s longest current winning streak to 21 games and improved to 25-2.

“It feels great to be a part of this program,” LaDonna said. “We’re a team. It’s never one guy — it’s everyone.”

LaDonna, who missed last season with a broken hand, emerged as one of Long Island’s top players with an 8-0 record and two saves. He also had four game-winning hits.

“He was the perfect match for Eastport because they’re scrappy like us,” Rush said. “And he battled them every inning.”

Designated hitter Anthony Cinquemani came through with the game winning hit in the sixth inning. With the score tied at 1, Cinquemani drove a 1-1 curveball into the left centerfield gap for a two-run double to snap a 1-1 tie.

It was a bit of redemption for Cinquemani, who struck out looking with the bases loaded in the first inning.

“He got me with a good curveball my first time up,” Cinquemani said. “I was looking for that pitch. And I drove it.”

It was the Lions second hit off Foran (9-1), who carried a no-hitter through four innings. Jack Altieri broke up the no-hit bid when he doubled to open the fifth. Foran retired the next three batters in order.

Foran walked four, hit one batter and struck out five, also on short rest.

Both teams scored a run in the first inning. Jake Guercio was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on an infield error for West Islip.

Eastport-South Manor leadoff man Mike McCormick doubled off the first base bag and scored on a one-out fielder’s choice to tie it at 1.

“We had the big hit, some great defense and LaDonna,” Rush said. “We are the definition of team.”