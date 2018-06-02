MLB Draft: Long Islanders on the radar

Vito Friscia, C

Valley Stream/Hofstra

A 6-3, 225-pound hitter. Batted .353 with a team-leading 61 hits, seven home runs and 31 RBIs. Played in 45 games and threw out eight of 21 base stealers. Should be a 10-20th round pick.

Bobby Honeyman, 3B

Massapequa/Stony Brook U.

The 6-0, 190-pound third baseman batted. 336 with 71 hits and 33 RBI. He had a .979 fielding percentage with 193 chances and only four errors. Should be a middle-round pick.

Frank Moscatiello, RHP

Rocky Point/St. Thos. Aquinas

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Posted a 9-3 record with 78 strikeouts and a 2.69 ERA. The 5-9 righty has a power arm. His fastball is 93 and his curveball can be filthy. Should be a late-round pick.

Logan O’Hoppe, C

Sayville/St. John the Baptist

NSCHSAA Player of the Year hit .511 and led the Cougars to the league championship. A dynamic defensive player, he commands the attention of all area scouts with his power arm and catching ability. A top-10 round pick.

Tyler Osik, OF

Shoreham (SWR)/Central Florida

Drafted last year by the Pirates, the son of former MLBer Keith Osik exhibited star quality this season at Central Florida. Should be a middle-round pick.

David Palmer, RHP

East Islip/U. of New Haven

The 6-5, 210-pound righty had an 8-3 record with a 1.89 ERA for the Chargers. He worked went 90 1⁄3 innings, struck out 70 and walked 16. Should be a middle-to-late-round pick.

Franklin Parra, LHP

Copiague High School

Scouts like his 6-2 frame and smooth delivery. He throws 91-93 mph and struck out 74 in 34 innings for a team that went 4-16. Should be a 20-30th round pick.

John Rooney, LHP

Hofstra University

The 6-2, 200-pound lefty dominated the CAA. He struck out 108 in 95 innings and posted a 1.23 ERA and 8-2 record. He only allowed 51 hits and 27 walks. Likely to be a top-five round pick.

Chris Weiss, RHP

Middle Island/Hofstra U

He set a Hofstra program record with nine saves. He struck out 67 in 44 innings and batters hit only .191 against him and his 93 mph fastball. Likely to be a late-round pick.