Mt. Sinai poses with their Conference V Championship
SportsHigh SchoolBaseball

Long Island Conference V championship: Mt. Sinai vs. Island Trees

Mt. Sinai defeated Island Trees, 8-6, in the Long Island Conference V baseball championship on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at St. Joseph's Athletic Complex.

