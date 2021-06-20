Long Island Conference V championship: Mt. Sinai vs. Island Trees
Mt. Sinai defeated Island Trees, 8-6, in the Long Island Conference V baseball championship on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at St. Joseph's Athletic Complex.
