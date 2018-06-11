TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Evening
61° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBaseball

Newsday's All-Long Island baseball team 2018

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com
Print

Meet Newsday's All-Long Island baseball team for the 2018 spring season.

MORE PHOTOS

Jaheim Dotson of Longwood wins the 400-meter intermediate Newsday's All-Long Island boys track team Long Island Player of the Year: Meaghan Tyrrell, Newsday's All-Long Island girls lacrosse team Newsday's All-Long Island softball team Newsday's All-Long Island boys tennis team Adam Xiao of Manhasset tees off on the Newsday's All-Long Island golf teams Islip's Mike Bienkowski goes up for the shot Newsday's All-Long Island boys lacrosse team Valley Stream South's Chibugo Obichere wins the 55-meter Newsday's All-Long Island girls track team Angelo Bonvino of Chaminade chips onto the green Boys golf Federation championship Islip Buccaneers Mike Bienkowski is stick checked by State Class C final: Islip vs. Syracuse Westhill Garden City Trojans attack Liam Curtin (4) in State Class B final: Garden City vs. Victor Ward Melville Ryan Pallonetti (3) scores on a State Class A final: Ward Melville vs. West Genesee All of the boys 4x800 relay teams pose State track championships Manhasset's Alexandra Petras, center, celebrates the state title State Class B finals: Manhasset vs. Brighton Mt. Sinai's Samantha Valenti throws from center field State Class A semifinal: Mt. Sinai vs. Iroquois East Meadow's Jenna Laird throws to first against State Class AA semifinal: East Meadow vs. Ballston Spa Center Moriches' Andres Auffant pitches to Seton Catholic State Class B finals: Center Moriches vs. Seton Catholic Central Massapequa teammates celebrate their victory over Baldwinsville in State Class AA finals: Massapequa vs. Baldwinsville Mattituck-Southold's Maddie Schmidt, left, drives toward the goal State Class D finals: Mattituck vs. Bronxville Cold Spring Harbor's Caroline DeBellis, left, Caroline Walter, State Class C final: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Honeoye Falls-Lima Suffolk pitcher Bobby Vath (Newfield) delivers a pitch Grand Slam Challenge Manhasset's Shea Garcia (22) gets a hug from State Class B semis: Manhasset vs. Fayetteville-Manlius Center Moriches' Liam Pulsipher pitches against Albany Academy State Class B semis: Center Moriches vs. Albany Academy Wantagh catcher Joe Parone gets a late throw State Class A semifinals: Wantagh vs. Lakeland West Islip's Hayley Kirby, right, defends against CBA's State Class A semifinals: West Islip vs. Syracuse CBA