Nassau Class AA playoffs: Oceanside vs. Farmingdale

Oceanside defeated Farmingdale, 6-1, in a Nassau AA baseball playoff matchup on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Oceanside's starting pitcher Leo Alvarez (11) delivers a
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Oceanside's starting pitcher Leo Alvarez (11) delivers a pitch against Farmingdale during the first inning of the game at Oceanside High School on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Oceanside's starting pitcher Leo Alvarez (11) winds up
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Oceanside's starting pitcher Leo Alvarez (11) winds up to deliver against Farmingdale during the first inning of the game at Oceanside High School on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Farmingdale's starting pitcher Matt Contarino (16) delivrs a
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Farmingdale's starting pitcher Matt Contarino (16) delivrs a pitch against Oceanside during the first inning of the game at Oceanside High School on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Oceanside's Kyle Madden (16) sends the ball to
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Oceanside's Kyle Madden (16) sends the ball to left field against Farmingdale during the first inning of the game at Oceanside High School on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Oceanside's Noah Eisel (12) makes contact during the
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Oceanside's Noah Eisel (12) makes contact during the third inning of the game at Oceanside High School on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Farmingdale's Kevin Wilson sends a triple over the
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Farmingdale's Kevin Wilson sends a triple over the right centerfield fence during the fourth inning of the game at Oceanside High School on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Oceanside's Kevin Murphy (15) draws a walk sending
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Oceanside's Kevin Murphy (15) draws a walk sending in Leo Alvarez (11) from third during the third inning of the game at Oceanside High School on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Farmingdale's Kevin Wilson celebrates at home with teammates
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Farmingdale's Kevin Wilson celebrates at home with teammates after scoring on a single by Jacob Taormina (45) during the fourth inning of the game at Oceanside High School on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Oceanside's Noah Eisel (2) follows through on a
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Oceanside's Noah Eisel (2) follows through on a double to the right centerfield gap against Farmingdale's during the fourth inning of the game at Oceanside High School on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Oceanside's Jake Lazzaro (2) lays a bunt down
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Oceanside's Jake Lazzaro (2) lays a bunt down the first base line against Farmingdale during the fourth inning of the game at Oceanside High School on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Oceanside relief pitcher Noah Eisel (12) delivers against
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Oceanside relief pitcher Noah Eisel (12) delivers against Farmingdale during the sixth inning of the game at Oceanside High School on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Oceanside relief pitcher Noah Eisel (12) delivers against
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Oceanside's varsity baseball head coach Mike Postilio (second
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Oceanside's varsity baseball head coach Mike Postilio (second left) gives the ball toNoah Eisel (12) in relief against Farmingdale during the sixth inning of the game at Oceanside High School on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Oceanside's Jake Lazzaro (2) reacts after scoring from
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Oceanside's Jake Lazzaro (2) reacts after scoring from first base during the sixth inning of the game at Oceanside High School on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Oceanside's Austin Vlahakis (14) drives in Noah Eisle
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Oceanside's Austin Vlahakis (14) drives in Noah Eisle for the run against Farmingdale during the sixth inning of the game at Oceanside High School on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Farmingdale's Tyler DiBiasi (33) looks back as Oceanside's
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Farmingdale's Tyler DiBiasi (33) looks back as Oceanside's pitcher makes an acrobatic catch of his bloop fly during the fifth inning of the game at Oceanside High School on Monday, May 20, 2019.

