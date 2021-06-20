After beginning the season on the JV team, Wheatley freshman Jordan Meirowitz received word that he was likely to be called up to the varsity baseball squad soon enough.

Once he earned the opportunity midseason, Meirowitz continued to thrive. And that didn’t change even when he arrived on the biggest stage of them all.

Meirowitz ignited Wheatley’s offense on Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a two-run inside-the-park home run and three RBIs, while Kyle Rosenberg struck out 10 in a complete game in the Wildcats’ 10-3 victory over Pierson in the Long Island Conference VI championship.

"This is pretty crazy," Meirowitz said. "After starting out at JV, I got the call-up and I’m happy that I could help the team out in every way that I could. Coach [Paul] Paino told me he would call me up and I knew there was a chance we could make it this far, but I never though that it would actually happen, so this is pretty surreal."

Wheatley (13-8) earned its third Long Island championship in program history and first since 2016.

"To win a Long Island championship is the best feeling possible" Rosenberg said.

With Wheatley ahead 7-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Meirowitz laced a hit to left-center that fell just outside the centerfielder’s diving attempt. As the ball rolled toward the wall, Meirowitz was off to the races and slid across home plate just ahead of the throw for the homer.

"I was thinking about holding him up but I’m glad I didn’t," Paino laughed. "My decision was to send him . . . We’ll take that. Inside-the-park homers are fun."

Wheatley’s starting pitcher also had his fair share of fun. Despite allowing 10 hits, Rosenberg’s only struggles occurred during the third, when he surrendered two runs on five hits as the Whalers (16-2) took their only lead of the day at 2-1. Rosenberg cruised from there.

"I was just trying to throw strikes the entire game," Rosenberg said. "We have one of the best defenses in the county so my boys got behind me and it worked."

Meirowitz ripped an RBI single to right later that inning to tie the score at 2 and was followed up by his brother, Jake, who hit a two-run double to left that put Wheatley ahead for good.

Jake Meirowitz spoke about what it was like to share this championship moment with his younger sibling.

"This is a great experience," Jake Meirowitz said. "Especially having my brother here with me. He’s a great player and had a great impact, especially as a freshman. I’m very proud of him . . . I can’t wait to make more memories and get more wins with him."