There had been traffic on the Plainedge bases via five walks through 4 1/3 innings. But there had been nothing in the way of a hit Tuesday against Floral Park starter Chris Naronis when Joe Leone stepped into the box with Dom Tuozzo on first in a scoreless game.

"I noticed it," Leone said of the Red Devils’ no-hit problem. "We all did."

The Queens College-bound senior shortstop took care of the problem, lining a double into left-center. Tuozzo came all the way around when the ball was mishandled out there. That took care of the Red Devils’ no-run problem. That also triggered a four-run rally in that home fifth, and they went on claim a season-opening, 4-0 baseball win.

"We knew we were going to get a big inning," Leone said.

What they don’t know is how good they can be. Yes, coach Colin Fratrik sees the potential for a contender in Conference A-IV. But there was no season last year because of the pandemic. So outside of Leone and Tuozzo, the starter and winner, all the other Plainedge players were participating in their first varsity game.

"We’re really not sure what we are yet, being two weeks in," Fratrik said. "… But we like to feel that we can compete with anybody."

Both teams finished with just two hits — all allowed by the starters.

Tuozzo worked five innings, walking three along the way.

Naronis was charged with three runs and five walks in 4 1/3 innings. The junior righthander stranded runners at second and third in both the first and the second.

"He was dynamite," Floral Park coach Marc Hedquist said. "He gave us a chance to win, which is all you can ask of your pitchers. He’s obviously got some good stuff. He inspires his teammates."

After the Red Devils broke through against Naronis for the first run, Troy Emmanuel drove in another by lining an RBI double down the leftfield line on Naronis’ final pitch. The next two runs scored on wild pitches.

The Knights had threatened with two outs in the top of the fifth. Then Tuozzo caught Matt Buonocore straying too far off first. Matt Ollen tried to steal home, but first baseman Bryan Rothstein threw him out.

The two sides won’t have to wait long to see each other again. They have a rematch scheduled Wednesday at Floral Park.