There was a plan in place for the Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK baseball team. Eighth-year coach John Givargidze broke the season down into four segments of four games each and the goal was to win at least three of four in every segment in the 16-game regular season.

"The philosophy was to win every segment by winning at least three games and giving us the chance to grab one of the top two seeds in the conference to get a bye in the playoffs," Givargidze said. "So far, so good, we’re right in the thick of it after two huge comeback wins over Farmingdale."

The Hawks were resilient last week. They erased a 1-0 deficit with a three-run bottom of the sixth inning for a 3-1 win on Tuesday. Charlie Knoll allowed six hits in six innings and reliever Sid Mantravadi earned the save with a scoreless seventh. Michael DeAngelis keyed the three-run rally with an RBI single.

And on Thursday, the Hawks wiped out a 4-0 third inning deficit to come back for a 6-5 win over Farmingdale (8-2), which had reeled off eight wins in a row to start the season.

Dylan Banner (3-1) gutted out the win had eight strikeouts in six innings and Jake Goldfarb earned the one inning save. Senior Sam Saltzman, who is hitting .438, went 3-for-3 in the win.

The Plainview JFK sweep tightened up the top of the Nassau Conference I standings. Massapequa leads at 9-1, having split the season series with Plainview JFK (8-2).

"Our pitching depth and defense has carried us," Givargidze said. "And now the hitting is coming along."

Diamond gems

You have to love the guys that play small ball. Executing a well-placed bunt is beautiful baseball. Kudos to Sayville’s speedy ninth hitter Mack Murtha, who dropped two bunts for base hits and spurred the Golden Flashes 2-0 win over East Islip . . . Comsewogue swept three games this week and they’re over the .500 mark. Dom Schuch pitched a complete game 5-0 win over first-place West Islip. He struck out eight. Freshman Kevin Schnupp was the big hitter with a triple and a home run in the win over Centereach. He went 3-for-3 with two doubles in a win over Bellport and contributed a hit in the West Islip victory . . . A couple of College of Charleston commits are having quite the season. Calhoun shortstop Patrick Sanchez is hitting .600 through the Colts 10-0 start. He has five doubles, a triple and a home run with 11 RBIs and 17 runs. And Patchogue-Medford sophomore Josh Knoth, who verbaled to College of Charleston, continues to dominate Suffolk League I hitters. He fired 7 1/3 innings and struck out 15 against Sachem East in a no-decision . . . Sachem East’s senior lefty Rafe Schlesinger, a University of Miami commit, struck out 31 in 13.1 innings in his last two starts, a 5-0 win over Ward Melville and a no decision against Patchogue-Medford. It was a 3-0 week for Sachem East and thrust them into the playoff mix at the top of the Suffolk I standings . . . Earlier this season, senior Kyle Cavataio tossed a no-hitter with four walks and eight strikeouts in Hills East's 5-0 win over Copiague.