Port Washington vs. East Meadow
East Meadow defeated visiting Port Washington, 3-2, in a Nsssau Conference AA-II baseball game on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
MORE PHOTOS
Massapequa vs. Farmingdale boys lacrosse Smithtown West vs. Ward Melville Clarke vs. Island Trees baseball Northport vs. Riverhead girls lacrosse SWR vs. Miller Place baseball Port Jefferson Steeplefest Plus Invitational Massapequa vs. Syosset baseball Joe Brandi Invitational Wantagh vs. Northport girls lacrosse Garden City vs. Shoreham-Wading River boys lacrosse West Islip vs. Smithtown West boys lacrosse SJB vs. Chaminade baseball Friends Academy vs. Lawrence baseball Shoreham-Wading River vs. Hauppauge baseball ESM vs. West Babylon girls lacrosse Commack vs. Connetquot baseball Center Moriches vs. Babylon baseball Knight Time Invitational track meet Oyster Bay vs. Wheatley baseball St. Anthony's vs. Kellenberg softball Bay Shore vs. Smithtown West softball Kings Park vs. Rocky Point girls lacrosse Eastport-South Manor vs. Kings Park softball St. Anthony's vs. Chaminade boys lacrosse
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.