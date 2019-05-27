Port Washington sophomore Christian Schwirzbin has the catchy nickname “Iceman.” No one is sure if it started with him making important free throws in pickup basketball games some time ago or if it’s about him chomping ice cubes on the Vikings’ bench.

Either way, it was fitting Monday as he was stone-cold impressive in pitching his team past Oceanside and into the Nassau Class AA championship series.

Schwirzbin, usually a lefty reliever, was asked at Sunday’s practice to fill the role of the injured Derek Livingston and make his first start of the season. He allowed one run over five innings in what became a complete game as host Port Washington rolled to a run-rule, 11-1 win in the deciding Game 3 of the semifinal series.

Port Washington (21-4) also scored an 11-1 run-rule victory in Game 1.

“I look at this team coming together this year as a sort of perfect storm,” Port Washington coach Matt Holzer said. “They combine a lot of talent with a tremendous work ethic and a sort of belief in each other. They’re playing really well.”

Alex Chang echoed his coach.

“Each of us is making a contribution to the greater good of the team,” Chang said. “What’s happening with us is what you see when everyone buys in.”

The Vikings will make their first appearance in a county championship since 1969 when they meet defending state champion Massapequa (19-4) in Game 1 on Friday at SUNY Old Westbury. Port Washington will be seeking its first title, according to Newsday records that date to 1945.

The Vikings allowed only 21 runs in their last 15 games and won 11 of their last 12.

There is something apropos about Schwirzbin being drafted for the assignment and then delivering. Port Washington has been a true ensemble this season, getting contributions from all over the roster. Case in point: Six Vikings drove in runs against the Sailors (18-9).

“When they told me on Sunday that I’d be starting, I was excited,” Schwirzbin said. “I know the way our lineup consistently produces, so I was confident and didn’t put too much pressure on myself.”

He gave up five hits, a walk and a hit batsman and struck out three. Livingston, who suffered a sprained ankle in Port Washington’s final regular-season series, could return to start against the Chiefs over the weekend.

The Vikings scored four in the first, with Adam Jackman striking the big blow, a two-run double. In the three-run second, Chang hit a two-run homer over the high fence in right-center. Sean Meth had a two-run double to key a three-run fourth.

In the fifth, Port Washington tried to wrap it up early by inserting speedster Nick Esposito as a pinch runner at second base with two out. Jackson Sattinger singled to center and Esposito slid home safely on a bang-bang play to end the game.

“We get contributions from everywhere,” Meth said. “[Schwirzbin] did a heck of a job for making his first start ever. It shows you something.”