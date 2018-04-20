Matt Hogan’s second two-run home run in the sixth inning brought Half Hollow Hills East within a run of Smithtown East. A six-run lead had all but disappeared and the Bulls were in need of a stopper.

That centerfield blast, some 400 feet, brought out Tyler Loft from the bullpen. The junior righthander responded in a big way.

Loft fired two hitless innings, striking out three, to shut down the Thunderbirds offense and earn the save as Smithtown East held on to beat Hills East, 8-7, Friday in a Suffolk III baseball game.

“I want the ball in those situations,” Loft said. “There’s some pressure because we’re undefeated and we want it to stay that way. But I felt like I was hitting my spots and the umpire was consistently giving me the outside corner.”

It was Loft’s first save of the season as Smithtown East improved to 11-0 in League III. Hills East fell to 5-6 after dropping two of the three games in the series by a run.

“We’re a young team and we’re learning,” Hills East coach Tim Belz said.

“We made too many mistakes early and that cost us the game. But it’s great to see Matt Hogan all the way back and playing at such a high level. He’s a game changer.”

Hills East opened the scoring when Nick Gavilla singled, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a two-out single by Joe Litchhult for the 1-0 lead.

Smithtown East scored four times in the second inning. Doug Goodwin led off with a double to ignite the four-run rally. Matt Laurelli contributed a two-run single and a two-run throwing error accounted for all the runs.

“We threw away a double play ball,” Belz said.

Smithtown East added three more runs in the third inning. Mike Ciminiello led off with the first of his three hits and Matt Wertheim moved Ciminiello to third with another single. Goodwin lined an RBI single to make it 5-1 and with two outs, Nick Harvey added a two-run single for a 7-1 lead.

And that’s where the Vanderbilt-bound Hogan went to work.

He launched a triple to deep right centerfield and scored on an Eric Tow single to key a two-run inning and get the T-birds within 7-3 after three innings.

In the fourth, Hogan made Smithtown East pay for a two-out infield error when he smoked a 1-and-1 pitch to left centerfield for a two-run homer to make it 7-5.

Smithtown East scored an unearned run in the sixth when Will Kennedy, who was 2-for-4, singled and scored on a wild pitch after two were out.

That proved critical when Hogan blasted a two-run home run in the sixth prompting the call to Loft.

“We came up short, but we battled,” Hogan said. “We’ll be all right.”