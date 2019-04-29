What looks good on the outside doesn’t always feel good on the inside. Such was the case with the Smithtown East baseball team entering Monday’s matchup with visiting Half Hollow Hills East. The Bulls were perched atop League III but suffering a drastic drought of clutch. Twice in the previous week they’d put all kinds of traffic on the bases only to get shutout by Newfield.

In the sixth inning of a taut pitcher’s duel, Smithtown East’s Ryan Pennisi finally brought some rain to the drought with a solo homer to tie the score and six batters later Nick Harvey came through with a two-run single through the middle to deliver the Bulls to a 3-2 win.

“We finally broke through with Nick’s hit. He didn’t hit it that hard, but it found a hole and maybe that’s the start of something for us,” Bulls coach Ken Klee said. “We’ve left so many men on base that it’s totally in our heads. It’s the elephant in the room. The games we lost last week were 2-0, 1-0 and we had guys on base all game. . . Nick’s hit brings a big sigh of relief.”

Before Harvey’s hit, Smithtown East (9-3, 8-2) had stranded nine runners in five innings and had gone 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

“We haven’t been scoring a lot so the pressure feels more every time we don’t get the hit with runners on,” Harvey said. “You hope a hit like this one knocks something loose for us so we can relax again in those situations.”

Until the three-run sixth, pitching-rich Smithtown East appeared to be on the brink of wasting the combined efforts of the righty starter Doug Goodwin and the lefty reliever Michael Storms, who came on during the fifth. The outburst put the Bulls up 3-1, but the always-scrapping Thunderbirsds (8-6, 7-6) weren’t finished.

Hills East led 1-0 when Michael DeFillippo singled, stole second and slid home with the game’s first run on Nick Gavilla’s third-inning single. It failed in its bid to extend the margin in the fifth with a designed rundown with runners on the corners when first baseman Will Kennedy’s throw home cut down Matt Jacovsky. But it got a run back with one out in the seventh on Chris McLaughlin’s pinch-hit RBI single.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Storms shut it down right there by getting a game-ending 6-4-3 double play. Storms has relished pitching relief roles. "I like the big situations,” he said.

Klee called Pennisi’s trip to the plate in the sixth “our best at-bat of the season” as he fouled four pitches off before hitting a full-count fastball over the 340-foot sign in left centerfield. “I was just looking for a solid hit to help get us even,” Pennisi said of his first homer. “It felt good off the bat and then I saw their centerfielder [wouldn’t catch it].”

Klee is hoping a win like this will have a lasting impact. “All it should take is one guy to break that seal," he said, "and then everyone can relax a little bit.”