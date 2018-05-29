Despite batting eighth in the lineup after some early season struggles, Rocky Point second baseman John Rosman knew he could make an impact come playoff time, not only with his bat, but also with his legs.

Rosman, who doubled to open the scoring in a three-run bottom of the second, attempted to score from third on a grounder to first two innings later.

The senior made an acrobatic headfirst slide into home to avoid the tag, and give No. 2 Rocky Point an early three-run lead, in its 7-3 win over No. 1 Shoreham-Wading River (18-5) in Game 2 of the best-of-three series Suffolk Class A baseball championship Tuesday afternoon at Rocky Point High School.

The Eagles swept the series to earn their first ever county title.

“I have been aggressive on the bases the whole series, just trying to help the team out anyway I could,” said Rosman, who finished the day 1-for-2 with two runs, a walk and a stolen base.

Eagles’ starter Rob Milopsky pitched a complete game, allowed six hits, one walk, two earned runs and struck out six to earn the win.

The righthanded junior allowed back-to-back home runs in the top of the sixth to bring Shoreham within two, but the offense came right back in the bottom of the inning with two runs of its own.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Getting those extra runs helped so much,” Milopsky said. “I trust my offense and I trust my team, and they got it done.”

The Eagles (20-5) will face Wantagh in the Long Island Class A Championship Saturday, 4 p.m. at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue.