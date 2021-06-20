It was only fitting that the Long Island Conference III baseball championship would come down to the two guys that had a hand in every pitch.

Newfield’s Dylan Johnson and South Side’s TJ Maher battled in a classic pitcher’s duel that came down to the final confrontation.

Maher came to bat in the seventh inning with two outs and runners at first and second and his Cyclones trailing by two runs. Johnson, who’d no-hit South Side through five innings and had 13 strikeouts through six innings, fired a first pitch curveball for a strike. He followed with a 88-mph fastball that Maher lifted down the rightfield line. Rightfielder Shane Callahan made a running catch in foul territory to end it as the Wolverines secured their first Long Island baseball championship in school history.

Johnson fired a complete game three-hitter with 13 strikeouts and one hit batsman in Newfield's 3-1 win over South Side at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue Sunday. The Wolverines (18-3) scored all three of their runs in the sixth inning. South Side (14-9) also was looking for its first Long island baseball crown. The Cyclones were making a third appearance in the Long Island title game, coming up short in 1978 and 1982.

"I had a ton of energy out there and felt great to lead my teammates to the title," said Johnson, pitching on three days rest. "My catcher Mike [Medina] was a wall back there and that allowed me throw my slider effectively. I couldn’t have done this without my team behind me."

Johnson had no-hit South Side and struck out 11 through the first five innings. But the sixth inning would be an entirely different story after Newfield had squandered three scoring opportunities in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

"We had momentum all game and just couldn’t get that first run across," said Wolverines coach Eric Joyner. "Mike [Prisco] and I came in here six years ago and we had a plan. This was a special group of players that worked for this achievement. It’s so amazing to share these moments with such great kids."

South Side’s Dan Fuentes broke up Johnson’s no-hit bid with a line single to left to lead off the sixth. Drew Aromiskis reached on an infield error and Maher singled to left to load the bases with no outs. Johnson struck out Sean Britt for the first out before Jack Temple grounded an RBI single to left for a 1-0 lead. Johnson limited the damage with his 13th strikeout and a groundout to end the inning.

"That was the key to the win, limiting the damage in the sixth," Joyner said. "We had our guy out there and he didn’t let the game slip away."

Newfield’s Dom D’Alessandro crushed a one-out double down the leftfield line in the bottom of the sixth. Johnson reached on an error and Josh Jacob was hit with a pitch to load the bases. Medina lifted a sacrifice fly to tie the score at 1 when D’Allesandro dove across the plate just ahead of the tag. With two outs, Callahan hit a towering pop-up to center, directly into a tough sun field, and the ball dropped for a two-run error and a 3-1 lead.

D’Allesandro, who keyed the big inning, said, "I hit a 2-and-0 fastball and drove it well. It got us started. What an amazing win."