Rocky Point starting pitcher Ryan Maciaszek hadn’t toed the rubber in two weeks after a small pain in his pitching arm cropped up.

With ample rest, the righthander took the mound Monday against top-seeded Shoreham-Wading River and got right back to work. There was no rust and no reoccurrence of the pain that had sidelined him.

It was like he never left.

Maciaszek tossed 6 2⁄3 innings of one-run ball and was lifted after throwing 118 pitches. Anthony DeNobrega entered to record the final out, which he did in just three pitches, to lead visiting No. 2 Rocky Point to a 10-1 win in Game 1 of the best-of-three Suffolk Class A baseball championship.

Game 2 is Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Rocky Point (19-5).

“We weren’t sure if it was pain, just a little tiredness, so we rested him for two weeks,” coach Andrew Aschettino said of Maciaszek, who last started May 9 against Islip. “He didn’t get to throw earlier in the playoff rounds, but he wanted the ball today, and man, did he do it convincingly.”

John Roman, who went 2-for-3 with two doubles, gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead when he crossed the plate on a wild pitch with two outs in the top of the second inning. After No. 9 hitter Dillon Cassidy walked, Joe Grillo took a 3-and-2 pitch deep to rightfield, a line drive that just cleared the fence and gave Rocky Point a 3-0 lead.

Grillo hit a walk-off home run against Sayville on Saturday to put Rocky Point in the championship, and he said his recent production has been a long time coming.

“I’m finally seeing the ball,” said Grillo, who went 2-for-3 with two walks. “It’s been a long time. I’m coming out in front. We all came out today, everyone was hitting. We just need to keep raking tomorrow too.”

Rob Milopsky singled home Mike Gunning in the third inning, and Roman stole home in the fourth inning. Cleanup hitter Alexander Bonacci cleared the left-centerfield fence in the top of the fifth inning with a solo homer, giving Rocky Point a 6-0 lead.

That was plenty of insurance for Maciaszek, who surrendered an RBI single to T.J. Wachter in the bottom of the fifth, the only run SWR (18-4) could muster.

He said the layoff helped keep his arm fresh.

“I felt great,” he said. “Best I ever felt, honestly. I definitely felt a little more velocity on me today.”

Four more Eagles crossed the plate in the seventh inning, and Maciaszek took a 10-1 lead into the top of the seventh. Grillo liked what he saw, even if Maciaszek couldn’t complete the game.

“It was great,” Grillo said. “It’s about time. I’ve been waiting for it.”