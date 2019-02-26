Longtime Mattituck High School baseball coach Steve DeCaro will not return for his 17th season after being placed on administrative leave in October, according to superintendent Jill Gierasch.

DeCaro, who has been Newsday’s Suffolk coach of the year twice in the last four years, has been on leave from his full-time district job as a physics teacher following what Gierasch described as “complaints of inappropriate behavior.”

Gierasch said in a statement on Tuesday that DeCaro will be replaced this season by his assistant coach, Eugene Rochler.

DeCaro, who has a 246-142 record in 16 seasons, declined to comment.

About 200 people including a handful of baseball players appeared at a board of education meeting in October in support of DeCaro, according to a report in the Suffolk Times.

“Both players and parents have been informed about the appointment of Mr. Rochler,” Gierasch said Tuesday.