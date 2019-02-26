TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Evening
SEARCH
29° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBaseball

Steve DeCaro will not return as Mattituck baseball coach, superintendent says

Eugene Rochler will replace Steve DeCaro as Mattituck baseball coach 

Mattituck coach Steve DeCaro poses for a portrait

Mattituck coach Steve DeCaro poses for a portrait during Newsday's All-Long Island photo shoot at company headquarters on June 14, 2017. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Jim Baumbach jim.baumbach@newsday.com @jimbaumbach
Print

Longtime Mattituck High School baseball coach Steve DeCaro will not return for his 17th season after being placed on administrative leave in October, according to superintendent Jill Gierasch.

DeCaro, who has been Newsday’s Suffolk coach of the year twice in the last four years, has been on leave from his full-time district job as a physics teacher following what Gierasch described as “complaints of inappropriate behavior.”

Gierasch said in a statement on Tuesday that DeCaro will be replaced this season by his assistant coach, Eugene Rochler. 

DeCaro, who has a 246-142 record in 16 seasons, declined to comment.

About 200 people including a handful of baseball players appeared at a board of education meeting in October in support of DeCaro, according to a report in the Suffolk Times. 

“Both players and parents have been informed about the appointment of Mr. Rochler,” Gierasch said Tuesday.

Newsday

Jim Baumbach is an award-winning investigative and enterprise reporter in the sports department at Newsday, where he has worked since 1998. He also is the student newspaper adviser at St. John's University.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Uniondale guard Latrell Williams hits the layup for Nassau Class AA semifinal: Uniondale vs. Farmingdale
SyossetÕs Caroline Ruggiero is defended by FreeportÕs Taylor Nassau Class AA semifinal: Syosset vs. Freeport
BaldwinÕs Jamiela Moore and Farmingdale's Jacquelyn Gregorovic vie Nassau AA semifinal: Baldwin vs. Farmingdale
Rick Delia (34-2) of Port Jefferson vs. Matt Best shots from NY state wrestling championships
Wyandanch's Dionte Jordan is defended by Center Morhiches' Suffolk Class ABCD final: Center Moriches vs. Wyandanch
Brentwood's Jordan Riley shoots for a three-point basket Suffolk Class AA boys basketball final: Hills East vs. Brentwood