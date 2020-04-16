Frank Zitaglio and Steven Matz hadn’t seen each other in 11 years.

The last time Matz looked in on Zitaglio, he was the home plate umpire who’d signaled for a called strike three to end Ward Melville’s 1-0 win over Patchogue-Medford and pitching ace Marcus Stroman on April 16, 2009.

The man behind the mask reconnected with Matz by Skype on Wednesday night to reminisce about what arguably is the greatest high school baseball game in Long Island history.

The Matz vs. Stroman duel was a showdown with many storylines that included the race for the Suffolk League I title, consideration for the Yastrzemski Award, given to Suffolk’s top player, and ultimately positioning for both players in the MLB amateur draft.

The game also drew the attention of more than 50 scouts representing every Major League organization.

"This was a pressure-packed game when you consider everything that was at stake,” said Zitaglio, a veteran umpire of 25 years. “It was the best game I’ve been associated with in my career. No one had ever seen anything quite like it. There were more scouts at that game than I’d ever seen while working in the Cape Cod Collegiate League. It was two fantastic prospects, just pounding the zone, and putting on a show.”

Matz finished with 12 strikeouts and allowed one hit in the win, sending Ward Melville to its first League I title in 35 years. It also helped him earn the Yastrzemski Award.

Stroman, who’d earned the Yastrzemski Award as a junior, struck out 14 and allowed three hits in the loss. The lone unearned run coming after a dropped third strike in the sixth inning.

"I remember the strikeout and the throw to first to complete the play,” said Zitaglio, a retired firefighter from Engine 83, Ladder 29 in the South Bronx. “And the kid [pinch-runner Steve Pesapane] from Ward Melville busted it off third base and came sliding home for the only run. You knew the game would be won on a mistake because neither pitcher was giving an inch.”

And the performance cemented both players' selection in the June draft.

Matz would go in the second round to the New York Mets and give up his scholarship to Coastal Carolina to start his professional career. He signed for $895,000.

Stroman was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 18th round but went to play at Duke. He would later be selected by the Toronto Blue Jays with the 22nd overall pick in the 2012 draft and sign for $1.8 million.

"I just remember the hype around that game,” Matz said by Skype from his home in Nashville. “Me and Marcus grew up playing with and against each other since we were 8. We both wanted to beat each other really bad but it was a friendly competition.”

Matz said the game still holds a special meaning in Long Island baseball lore.

"I could be in towns all over Long Island and people still want to talk about that game,” Matz said. “They all remember being at the game. The crowd was huge.”

And the pitching showdown still resonates in baseball circles around Long Island.

"It was Marcus Stroman and all his personality and talent,” said Ward Melville coach Lou Petrucci. “And it was Steven Matz and all his talent and competitive fire. Two future Major League pitchers, face to face. We may never see that again. And there were more than 50 scouts in attendance behind the backstop, by the dugouts, everywhere. It was an event.”

Stroman, from his home in Tampa, Florida, said he’ll never forget the experience and how much attention it afforded two Long Island pitchers.

“It was one of the most legendary games I’ve ever participated in,” Stroman said. “The amount of scouts and energy at the field is still embedded in my soul. I remember all radar guns being brought up to record every pitch. Major League attention is rare where we come from, so I believe it was amazing exposure for all of Long Island. I grew up first competing against Steve as child, playing with and against him as a teen, and now joining back together in the MLB for the New York Mets. It’s been a pretty surreal ride of a lifetime from that game until now ... and I’m looking forward to making many more memories in the future.”