The power was raw and undeniable.

Righthander Joe Wozny popped the catcher’s mitt over and over with fastballs three times Locust Valley’s village speed limit. And shortstop T.J. Wachter hit a pair of home runs that looked like the hamlet’s borders might not hold them. Together, the duo propelled The Stony Brook School to a 10-0 run-ruled six-inning victory over Portledge in Friday’s PSAA championship game at Broxmeyer Field.

Stony Brook spent the previous 44 years competing in Section XI and last was a baseball champion in 1999 when it captured the Suffolk Class D crown. Wozny said “it’s been cool being a part of changing the school’s tradition from one where we didn’t win too much to one where we are a championship club.”

Stony Brook joined the PSAA in all sports this school year; all of its other sports will remain in the PSAA, but the baseball program next season becomes an independent and will compete on the national prep school circuit. So in its only PSAA season, it has claimed the baseball title and accompanying automatic bid to the NYSAIS tournament that begins Wednesday.

“We were only in the league one year, but we made the most of it,” Wachter said.

The Bears (10-0) brought their first-rate game against the Panthers (8-4), even though they’d won the teams’ two regular-season meetings by an aggregate 25-0 score. In its semifinal against Bay Ridge Prep, Stony Brook nearly let a double-digit lead get away before holding on for a 13-10 win. As Wachter said, “Portledge only lost to us and this is one game; Wednesday showed us anything can happen so we brought it.”

Wozny wasn’t about to let this one get away. The PSAA regular-season MVP gave up three hits in going the distance, with two walks and 11 strikeouts. The junior became more dominating as the game wore on. In the fifth inning he struck out the side in order, all on called third strikes. In the sixth he struck out the side in order, all on swinging strikes.

“When I am right, I get stronger as I go,” said Wozny, who has accepted a scholarship offer from Connecticut. “Those last couple innings, I was letting it all out.”

“He’s the real deal,” Bears coach Dustin Mones said. “Our other games against them were never a thought for him. He has a great will to win. In games, in practice, in drills, he won’t tolerate losing.”

Wachter, named the tourney MVP, hit a two-run shot in the first inning high over the fence in left centerfield. His solo shot in the third that made it 3-0 was only halted by a tree some 20 feet beyond that same fence. He scored three runs and Emmanuel Ajewole added three RBIs. Centerfielder Aidan Mega had an RBI and threw out a runner trying to score from second on a single in the third inning.

“[Wachter] has a kind of power you don’t encounter often on a high school field,” Mones said.

Harrison Della Vecchia, Mike Stevens and Nick Stevens had the Portledge hits.

The Bears will learn in the next days which team they will face in the state private school tournament, but aren’t concerned about an opponent. “Stony Brook is an unknown to them just like they are to us,” Wachter said. “We’re going out with something to prove.”