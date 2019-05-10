TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBaseball

PSAA final: Stony Brook vs. Portledge

Print

Stony Brook defeated Portledge, 10-0, in the PSAA baseball finals at Portledge on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Congratulations all around as Commack holds onto a Longwood vs. Commack softball St. AnthonyÕs Kira Accettella is defended by ManhassetÕs Manhasset vs. St. Anthony's girls lacrosse Sawyer Duarte #4 of the Chaminade Flyers makes Chaminade vs. Kellenberg baseball Patchogue-Medford's Tyler Miller (25) celebrates at home plate Longwood vs. Pat-Med baseball West Babylon's Hannah Heller (8) takes a back Haupppauge vs. West Babylon girls lacrosse Ashley Ulmschneider #1 of Hicksville, left, tags out Hicksville vs. East Meadow softball Brianna Morse #16, Mepham second basewoman, connects for Mepham vs. MacArthur softball East Islip center fielder Jenny Murphy (10) makes Islip vs. East Islip softball Garden City's Michael Rasquin finds home plate in Garden City vs. Carey baseball Unindale High School defensive back Jyaire Hatcher blocks 2019 Suffolk Coaches Combine Anthony Matalone of Farmingdale reacts after scoring a Farmingdale vs. Oceanside boys lacrosse Valley Stream South's Chibugo Obichere wins the girls St. Anthony's Invitational Manhasset's Joseph Terenzi gets caught from behind by Manhasset vs. Chaminade boys lacrosse Matthew Milone of St. John the Baptist watches St. Anthony's vs. SJB baseball Russell Maher #4 of Mt. Sinai drives toward Mt. Sinai vs. East Islip boys lacrosse Manhasset teammates celebrate after their 12-11 overtime win Manhasset vs. Darien girls lacrosse Thomas Greenblatt of Massapequa works around Jack Monfort Syosset vs. Massapequa boys lacrosse South Side's no. 42 Julia Gentile slides past North Shore vs. South Side girls lacrosse HauppaugeÕs Anthony Ferrara hits an RBI single against Hills West vs. Hauppauge baseball Oceanside relief pitcher Austin Vlahakis is congratulated by Oceanside vs. Massapequa baseball Center Moriches third baseman David Falco blocks the Center Moriches vs. Mattituck baseball Smithtown East's Ryan Pennisi (8) celebrates with teamates Smithtown East vs. Hills East baseball Wantagh's Matthew Saborio puts the tag on Matt Division vs. Wantagh baseball Michael Farrell #4 of Manhasset, right, cuts through Woodstick Classic: Manhasset vs. Garden City