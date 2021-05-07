Newsday's annual list of the top baseball players across Long Island high schools, listed in alphabetical order.

(Except where indicated, all stats listed are from the 2019 season, since the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.)

Ty Acker, Sachem East, SS, Sr.

He batted .300 with five doubles and two triples as a sophomore. He had a .455 on-base percentage with 12 RBIs and nine runs.

Jordan Adelson, Hampton Bays, OF, Sr.

He batted .370 as a sophomore with 14 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

Andrew Alameda, Farmingdale, RHP, Sr.

Alameda hit for a .316 average with four doubles and eight RBIs.

Jason Ambos, Bay Shore, OF, Sr.

The University of Central Florida commit runs a sub 7.0 in the 60-yard dash. He hits to all fields from the left side.

Frankie Asaro, Wheatley, 2B, Sr.

The captain and leadoff hitter batted .420 as a sophomore and will play at Mercy College next year.

Dylan Banner, Plainview-JFK-Old Bethpage, RHP, Jr.

He’s a 6-4, 200-pound hard-throwing righty who mixes three pitches. He also plays third base and hits with power.

Chris Barlett, North Shore, OF, Sr.

The left-handed hitter will attend SUNY Maritime in the fall. He has the power and speed to produce and score runs.

Grant Biederman, Whitman, RHP, Sr.

He can be overpowering on the mound with excellent command. Biederman is committed to Pace.

Coltrane Calloway, Bay Shore, OF, Sr.

Calloway is a 6-2, 180-pound power hitter with superior speed. The Seton Hall commit also will be a power arm on the mound.

Dom Camera, St. Dominic, C, Sr.

The steady backstop is committed to George Washington.

Jayson Campo, St. John the Baptist, 1B, Jr.

The 6-2, 215-pounder has committed to Stony Brook.

Matt Carrera, Mount Sinai, SS, Jr.

He hit .321 for the Mustangs during his freshman season.

Kyle Chase, St. John the Baptist, RHP, Jr.

Chase threw 41 innings with 41 strikeouts and a 3-1 record and also batted .270 as a freshman. He’s committed to St. John’s.

Tyler Cox, Clarke, OF, Sr.

He earned All-Nassau as a sophomore with a .413 average, three home runs, 15 stolen bases, 23 RBIs and 31 runs. He’s committed to West Virginia.

Philip D’Aguanno, Bethpage, 3B, Sr.

He will be the staff ace and bat at the top of the order for the Golden Eagles.

Pat Dalton, Bethpage, RHP, Sr.

Dalton will be in the rotation and the starting shortstop. He hit .295 with seven RBIs as a sophomore.

Liam Darrigo, Northport, RHP, Sr.

Three-year starter and will pitch at the front end of the rotation. Darrigo threw big innings for the Tigers as a sophomore.

Jake Deslauriers, Eastport-South Manor, RHP, Jr.

The dominant pitcher topped out at 90 mph and has a four-pitch arsenal. He pitched to a 1.31 ERA and threw two complete games in three starts as a freshman.

Matt DeStefano, Clarke, OF, Sr.

DeStefano batted .373 with one home run, 18 RBIs and 17 runs as a sophomore. He is committed to Stony Brook.

Pete DeVito, Eastport-South Manor, 1B, Sr.

The power-hitting cleanup batter is committed to St. Thomas Aquinas. He should be the main run producer in a young lineup.

John Downing, Chaminade, LHP, Jr.

Downing can be overpowering at 6-2, 200 pounds.

Antonio Ducatelli, Island Trees, LHP, Jr.

He’s a 6-1, 170-pound lefty with great control who can dominate a game. He'll play at Central Connecticut State.

Joe Durso, Kellenberg, C, Sr.

The 6-0, 200-pound catcher has committed to play at St. John’s.

Jordan Falco, Center Moriches, RHP, Sr.

Falco was 7-0 as a sophomore as the Red Devils earned the state title. The 6-6, 200-pound righty, who has committed to Adelphi, has a .410 career average.

Ryan Ferremi, East Islip, SS, Sr.

The 6-3, 175-pounder batted .405 with 12 RBIs and 15 runs as a sophomore.

Luke Filippi, Port Jefferson, SS, Jr.

A 6-2, 190-pound pitcher/shortstop for the Royals.

Liam Fodor, Northport, RHP, Sr.

He is a UMass commit and will be one of the Tigers' top starters.

Connor Fox, Mattituck, SS, Sr.

The 6-1, 185-pounder batted .271 and drove in seven runs. He also pitched 44 innings with a 1.90 ERA. He is committed to Stevenson.

Mike Freda, Half Hollow Hills West, C, Sr.

Freda is a four-year starter who hit .300 as a sophomore. The Colts captain is committed to Queens College.

Luke Gacovino, Ward Melville, RHP, Sr.

An outstanding two-way player who will be the Patriots' staff ace this season. He also will play the corner positions.

Michael Gatti, Oyster Bay, OF, Jr.

One of the top players in the conference. He also will pitch this year.

Nick Giardino, Clarke, C, Sr.

One of the top all-around catchers on Long Island.

James Goff, Connetquot, SS, Sr.

Goff started 28 games as a sophomore with a .323 batting average. He had 30 hits, including two doubles, 11 RBIs and 34 runs.

Anthony Gentile, East Meadow, SS, Sr.

The Jets' top returning player hit .266 as a sophomore with 15 runs.

Jack Halloran, Westhampton, IF, Sr.

The 6-2, 215-pounder had 12 RBIs in his sophomore season.

Jake Halloran, Shoreham-Wading River, RHP, Sr.

A 6-foot, 150-pound pitcher, who should be the Wildcats' ace this season.

Anthony Ippoliti, Seaford, SS, Sr.

Ippoliti had a .423 on-base percentage with 10 runs as a sophomore.

Pat Jarvis, Manhasset, RHP, Sr.

The 6-2, 195-pound pitcher was also a good hitter with a .333 average and 12 RBIs as a sophomore. He’s committed to Princeton.

Dylan Johnson, Newfield, RHP, Sr.

He struck out 73 in 52 innings pitched for a 1.90 ERA between his freshman and sophomore seasons. He’s committed to St. John’s.

A.J. Joya, Central Islip, OF, Sr.

He hit .271 as a sophomore with a home run, 11 RBIs and 11 runs.

Connor Kelly, Massapequa, SS, Sr.

The 6-2, 185-pound shortstop batted .400 with two doubles as a sophomore.

Jack Kelly, Lindenhurst, SS, Sr.

He’s a four-year varsity player and expected to lead the Bulldogs in his final season.

Billy Kender, Mepham, SS, Sr.

Kender posted a 2-1 record with a 3.04 ERA as a sophomore. He also batted .411 and will be an impact player this season.

Sean Keys, Harborfields, 3B, Sr.

The 6-1, 190-pounder batted .433 with 10 extra-base hits, eight runs and 13 RBIs as a sophomore.

Steven Kienzle, Sachem North, C, Sr.

One of Long Island’s top defensive catchers who also batted .365 with 23 hits and 15 RBIs as a sophomore.

JC Kiss, Hicksville, LHP, Sr.

He is a dominant 6-2, 175-pound lefty who is committed to pitch at Stony Brook.

Sean Lane, St. Dominic, 1B, Sr.

The big-time hitter is committed to play at Maryland. He has been a .330 hitter for the Bayhawks since his freshman season.

George La Rosa, Oceanside, LHP, Jr.

A 6-2, 210-pound pitcher expected to be the ace of the Sailors' staff.

Jacob Lee, Syosset, RHP, Jr.

Lee will be the anchor of the team's pitching staff.

Hayden Leiderman, Roslyn, RHP, Sr.

He batted .406 with 26 hits, 11 stolen bases and pitched to a 3-0 record with a 1.87 ERA as a sophomore.

Chris Leone, Hauppauge, C, Sr.

One of Long Island’s top defensive catchers, who also is an excellent hitter. He is committed to Stony Brook.

Joe Leone, Plainedge, SS, Sr.

The three-year starter for the Red Devils has committed to Queens College.

T.J. Maher, South Side, OF, Jr.

He batted .323 with four doubles and three triples in his freshman season. He also drove in eight runs and scored 11. Will be a key piece in the middle of the lineup.

Cole Maucere, West Babylon, OF, Sr.

The speedy outfielder hit .322 with 21 hits and 10 RBIs. He is committed to play at New Haven.

Matt McCartin, Wantagh, LHP, Sr.

He’s a 6-4 lefty with tremendous movement and committed to play at Stevenson.

Anthony Mifsud, Carle Place, RHP, Sr.

He had an ERA of 2.50 and added a .325 batting average and 12 RBIs.

Jake Meirowitz, Wheatley, OF, Jr.

He was the starting centerfielder as a freshman. He hit .400 with five extra-base hits.

Sean Mileti, Connetquot, LHP, Sr.

He’s a crafty lefty with a live fastball and committed to Molloy.

Jake Moss, Manhasset, RHP, Jr.

The 6-1, 215-pound UPenn commit had a 1-1 record and a save as a sophomore. He also had a 2.60 ERA.

Drew Munn, Cold Spring Harbor, 1B, Jr.

The 6-1, 210-pound first baseman/pitcher had a 2-0 record and a 2.20 ERA as a freshman. He beat East Rockaway in the Nassau final.

Nolan Nawrocki, Chaminade, SS, Jr.

He will play shortstop and third base for the Flyers and should be a key hitter in the lineup.

Frankie Noto, Westhampton, OF, Jr.

The three-year starter at 6-foot, 215 pounds plays the outfield and pitches for the Hurricanes.

Palmer O’Beirne, Huntington, LHP, Jr.

The 6-3, 180-pounder should be the ace of the Blue Devils' staff.

Ben Nosovitch, Carle Place, RHP, Jr.

Nosovitch batted .350 and drove in eight runs as a freshman.

Tyler O’Neil, Mepham, RHP, Sr.

He posted a 2-0 record and a 1.96 ERA as a sophomore.

Luke Orbon, New Hyde Park, OF, Sr.

Orbon hit .521 with five home runs and 25 stolen bases as a sophomore.

Connor Pedersen, Commack, SS, Sr.

He’s a slick fielder who will be used in the middle of the Cougars' defense. He also has power to all fields.

Jacob Pederson, Comsewogue, RHP, Sr.

He had 43 strikeouts in 41 innings as a sophomore and has committed to Adelphi.

C.J. Picone, Kellenberg, OF, Sr.

The speedy outfielder with power to all fields has committed to play at Adelphi.

Craig Pihlkar, Commack, RHP, Sr.

One of Long Island’s hardest throwers — hit low 90s last year. He’s committed to play at UConn.

Leyton Pulsipher, Center Moriches, SS, Jr.

Pulsipher hit .375 as a freshman and started for the state title team. He will be counted on out of the bullpen to close games. He’s committed to Central Connecticut State.

Anthony Quatromani, Farmingdale, 3B, Sr.

He batted .286 with eight walks and four RBIs for the Dalers as a sophomore.

Jack Quinlan, Sayville, C, Jr.

The outstanding defensive catcher is committed to play at Army.

JT Raab, MacArthur, RHP, Sr.

At 6-5, 225 pounds, Raab is one of Long Island’s pure power pitchers. He was 5-1 with a 1.86 ERA as a sophomore. The All-Nassau selection had 50 strikeouts and eight walks in 46 innings.

Martin Reyes, Uniondale, 1B, Sr.

The 6-2, 200-pound first baseman hit for a .370 average and knocked in 12 runs.

Colin Rhein, North Babylon, RHP, Sr.

The 6-4, 205-pound righty committed to Stony Brook. He’s a four-year starter (played two years at Lindy) and pitched two playoff games as a sophomore for Lindy.

Tommy Ribaudo, Ward Melville, C, Jr.

The strong-armed backstop will be a key cog in the Patriots' offense.

John Rizzo, East Islip, RHP, Sr.

The 6-1, 180-pounder had a 4-2 record with a 1.90 ERA as a sophomore.

Cris Rodriguez, Roosevelt, 3B, Sr.

The 6-foot, 235-pounder posted a .385 average, including five doubles, two home runs and 20 RBIs. He also went 1-0 with 25 strikeouts and a 1.98 ERA.

Nick Roselli, Division, SS, Sr.

One of Long Island’s top hitters, Roselli committed to Sacred Heart.

Chris Rouleau, Bay Shore, RHP, Sr.

He is a 6-6, 215-pounder who throws downhill with a sidearm run in the mid 80s. He also has quality secondary stuff and is committed to Springfield College.

Frank Santeramo, Garden City, RHP, Sr.

Coming of an injury in 2019 and should be a force.

Luke Schartner, Bayport-Blue Point, OF, Sr.

The All-Suffolk selection as a sophomore batted .430 with 34 hits, including five doubles, three triples and two home runs. He also had 26 RBIs and 18 runs.

Rafe Schlesinger, Sachem East, LHP, Sr.

The 6-3, 185-pound Miami commit was 4-1 with a 2.12 ERA as a sophomore. He struck out 52.

Tucker Schiavoni, Pierson, C, Jr.

He batted .281 in his sophomore season. He was behind the plate for 141 1/3 innings and caught eight runners attempting to steal.

Jake Sherman, Bellmore JFK, OF, Sr.

He had 22 hits, including six extra base hits and 14 RBIs as a sophomore.

Luke Sibblies, Valley Stream North, SS, Sr.

His versatility will have him play shortstop, centerfield and pitch. The 6-foot, 175-pounder saw some playing time on varsity as a sophomore. He has speed and power.

Bobby Stang, Massapequa, C, Jr.

Big-time catcher at 6-4, 200 pounds, Stang was a late-season callup as a sophomore.

Jacob Steinmetz, HAFTR, RHP, Sr.

The 6-6, 222-pound hard-throwing righty is committed to play at Fordham. He is touted as one of Long Island’s top draft prospects with a fastball in the low 90s.

Robby Stephens, Island Trees, RHP, Sr.

The 6-2, 175-pounder was 2-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 33 innings pitched as a sophomore. He’s committed to D’Youville.

William Stewart, Hicksville, RHP, Sr.

An All-Conference selection as a sophomore who will pitch at the next level.

Ryan Thompson, East Islip, C, Sr.

He had an outstanding sophomore season where he batted.390 and drove in 18 runs.

Dom Tuozzo, Plainedge, LHP, Sr.

The 6-3, 205-pounder is a three-year starter. The lefty had a 5-1 record with a 2.65 ERA and struck out 44 in 37 innings.

Luke Vaccaro, North Shore, 3B, Sr.

Vaccaro batted .308 with 11 RBIx and 12 runs as a sophomore. He has great command of breaking pitches and is the ace of the staff.

Jack Vallario, St. Anthony's, SS, Jr.

Vallario was called up as a freshman late in season and played in 10 games where he batted .333 with seven RBIs and six runs.

Tommy Ventimiglia, Longwood, RHP, Sr.

The hard-throwing righthander committed to Stony Brook.

Sadier Vicioso, Holy Trinity, LHP, Jr.

The 5-10, 175-pound lefty will make an impact for the Titans' pitching staff.

Sean Welsh, Clarke, SS, Jr.

The 6-1, 195-pound shortstop/pitcher is versatile and being recruited heavily by local colleges. He’ll be a standout.

Brendan Williams, West Hempstead, LHP, Sr.

The hard-throwing lefthander will lead the Rams.

Dylan Zucker, Locust Valley, RHP, Sr.

He’ll be the ace of the Falcons staff and is committed to play at Wake Forest.

Jordan Zucker, Roslyn, OF, Sr.

He hit .446 with 29 hits and 15 RBIs with nine stolen bases as a sophomore.