Wantagh falls in Class A baseball semifinals

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The Wantagh baseball team made its third straight Class A state semifinal appearance Friday afternoon and came into the game riding a 14-game win streak. The streak ended with a 5-3 loss to Lakeland, in eight innings at Binghamton University.

Wantagh scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 3-2 lead on a double by Ryan Murphy, an RBI triple by Anthony D’Onofrio and a squeeze bunt by Anthony Vano.

After a scoreless sixth inning, Anthony Fontana allowed a two-out single in the seventh and Lakeland tied the score at 3. Wantagh (24-3) was unable to score in the bottom of the seventh and the game went to extra innings.

Lakeland (16-9) scored two runs on a two-out single in the top of the eighth to take a 5-3 lead.