SportsHigh School

Our top high school sports photos: March 2021

Take a look at some of our favorite shots from high school sports fields and courts across Long Island in March 2021.

Daniel Doerrie #7 of of Half Hollow Hills Game photos: Hills West vs. East Islip East Meadow's Myla McLeod and Jenna Ruffini of Game photos: East Meadow vs. Farmingdale Cold Spring Harbor celebrates a touchdown. Nassau High Photos: CSH vs. Lawrence football Garden Citys Jack Cascadden (21) dives for the Photos: Garden City vs. Carey football D'Angelo Gordon #13, Freeport quarterback, feels pressure from Photos: Massapequa vs. Freeport football Bellport WR Justin Miles makes the catch on Photos: Centereach vs. Bellport football Xavier Cooper of Roosevelt gives Levittown Division's Christian Photos: Division vs. Roosevelt football Farmingdale's Patrick Quinn (2) gets taken down by Photos: Oceanside vs. Farmingdale football East Islip enters the field to start the Photos: ESM vs. East Islip football Sachem East players celebrate a goal against Commack Photos: Sachem East vs. Commack field hockey Sayville's Alex Millwater (2) runs the ball and Photos: Kings Park vs. Sayville football Simon Mickenson #3, Westbury quarterback, looks to pick Photos: POBJFK. vs. Westbury football Brandon Rivas #7 of Massapequa, left, gets pressured Photos: Syosset vs. Massapequa boys soccerr Bethpage celebrates a point by Gibron Rahman (11) Photos: Bethpage vs. Bellmore JFK boys volleyball Gabby Carere #21 of Connetquot, left, and teammates Photos: Connetquot vs. Northport girls volleyball Islip's Madison Micheletti is defended by Harborfields' Petra Photos: Islip vs. Harborfields girls soccer Center Moriches goalkeeper Josh Lehr makes the save Photos: Amityville vs. Center Moriches boys soccer Emma Madden #12 of South Side, right, tries Photos: South Side vs. Mepham girls soccer Jacqueline Borruso of St. Anthony's won the girls CHSAA girls track and field intersectional photos Charles Whitcomb of St. Anthony's finished 2nd. in Photos: CHSAA Intersectional indoor track and field championships The Massapequa girls soccer team during their first Photos: Massapequa girls soccer starts practice for rescheduled season Players and coaches gathered on Monday for East Photos: East Islip football kicks off practice for upcoming season Shawn Watts from East Islip High School, winners Photos: Suffolk boys bowling championships Kings Park's Jake Romer (4) and Half Hollow Suffolk III boys hoops final: Hills West vs. Kings Park
