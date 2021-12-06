TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Westbury's Anthony Todd goes up and over the
SportsHigh School

Top high school sports photos: December 2021

Print

Take a look at some of our favorite shots from high school sports courts across Long Island as the winter season begins in December 2021.

MORE PHOTOS

Westbury's Rubens Destinoble keeps a loose defense on Photos: Sewanhaka vs. Westbury boys hoops Garden City DE Jack Cascadden tackles Bellport RB Top high school sports photos: November 2021 North Shore WR David Berlin goes up high LIC Class IV photos: North Shore vs. SWR Garden City RB Robert Votruba takes the ball LIC Class II photos: Garden City vs. Bellport Joe Iadevaio of Plainedge emerges from heavy traffic LIC Class III photos: Plainedge vs. East Islip Luke Ciolino of Massapequa is all alone in LIC Class I photos: Massapequa vs. Whitman William Floyd's Alex Walter is seen during his History of Class I LI Championship John Glenn are Class B champions after defeating Photos: Glenn girls volleyball at the state tournament Massapequa with the 2nd. place plaque after Victor Photos: Massapequa girls volleyball at the state tournament Dylan Braithwaite of Holy Trinity (9) holds tight Photos: Holy Trinity vs. St. John the Baptist in CHSFL AA-2 final Hagan Wagner of Chaminade (45) maneuvers his way Photos: Chaminade vs. Moore Catholic in CHSFL AA-1 final Bellport RB Donte Phillips tries to shake the Photos: Bellport vs. Lindenhurst in Suffolk II final Robert Votruba #44 of Garden City. left, makes Photos: Garden City vs. MacArthur in Nassau II final Daniel Quigley #7, North Shore wildcat quarterback, left, Nassau IV final photos: North Shore vs. Cold Spring Harbor Luke Ciolino #20 of Massapequa picks up yards Photos: Massapequa vs. Oceanside in Nassau I final The hole closes on Whitman quarterback Nicholas Bottoni Photos: Whitman vs. Floyd in Suffolk I final Max Barone of Shoreham-Wading River twists through a Photos: SWR vs. BBP in Suffolk IV final Shane Mosia #32 of Plainedge gets congratulated by Photos: Plainedge vs. Bethpage in Nassau III final East Islip QB Derek Burrell takes the keeper Photos: East Islip vs. Sayville in Suffolk III final Chaminade boys soccer team with their Championship plaque Photos: Chaminade boys soccer in the CHSAA state final Amityville Memorial's Roberth Perez, left, and Somors' Ethan Photos: Amityville boys soccer in the state Class A tournament South Side's Nora Basile clears the ball up Photos: South Side girls soccer in the state Class A tournament Northport girls field hockey team pose with the Photos: Northport field hockey in the state Class A tournament Massapequa's Julia Gagliano, left, and Nicole Kilkenny celebrate Photos: Massapequa girls soccer in the state Class AA tournament
Didn’t find what you were looking for?