TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsHigh School

Top high school sports photos: January 2022

Print

Take a look at some of our favorite shots from high school sports courts across Long Island during the winter season begins in January 2022.

Seaford High School during the Section VIII Cheerleading
Credit: Errol Anderson

Seaford High School during the Section VIII Cheerleading Competition at Wantagh High School on Sat. Jan. 8, 2022.

Freeport High School during the Section VIII Cheerleading
Credit: Errol Anderson

Freeport High School during the Section VIII Cheerleading Competition at Wantagh High School on Sat. Jan. 8, 2022.

William Floyd's Kayla Gilmore gets triple teamed under
Credit: Peter Frutkoff

William Floyd's Kayla Gilmore gets triple teamed under the basket by Brentwood during a Suffolk Conference I girls basketball game in Brentwood on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Rahleek Murray #10 of Central Islip draws a
Credit: James Escher

Rahleek Murray #10 of Central Islip draws a foul during a Suffolk County League I boys basketball game against Sachem North at Central Islip High School on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He scored a team-high 14 points to lead the Musketeers to a 64-55 win.

Ava Doreste #22 of South Side, left, makes
Credit: James Escher

Ava Doreste #22 of South Side, left, makes an acrobatic play to keep a ball inbounds for her team during a Nassau County Conference A-III girls basketball game against Hewlett at South Side High School on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

More high schools

Bellport's Arella Guirantes drives into the paint against
Who's scored the most points in LI basketball games?
Tashawn Bumpers #3 of Central Islip shoots from
Photos: Central Islip vs. Sachem North boys hoops
William Floyd's Keyaisia Brewster tries to work the
Photos: Floyd vs. Brentwood girls hoops
Riley Weiss #24 of Hewlett, right, and teammate
Photos: Hewlett vs. South Side girls hoops
Plainview-Old Bethpage JFKs Brody Girsky keeps Jordan Basnight
Photos: Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK vs. Westbury boys hoops
Brianna Winkler #11 of West Babylon, left, looks
Photos: Westhampton vs. West Babylon girls hoops
Didn’t find what you were looking for?