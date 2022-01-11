Top high school sports photos: January 2022

Take a look at some of our favorite shots from high school sports courts across Long Island during the winter season begins in January 2022.

Seaford High School during the Section VIII Cheerleading Competition at Wantagh High School on Sat. Jan. 8, 2022.

Freeport High School during the Section VIII Cheerleading Competition at Wantagh High School on Sat. Jan. 8, 2022.

William Floyd's Kayla Gilmore gets triple teamed under the basket by Brentwood during a Suffolk Conference I girls basketball game in Brentwood on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Rahleek Murray #10 of Central Islip draws a foul during a Suffolk County League I boys basketball game against Sachem North at Central Islip High School on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He scored a team-high 14 points to lead the Musketeers to a 64-55 win.