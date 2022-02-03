TODAY'S PAPER
Top high school sports photos: February 2022

Print

Take a look at some of our favorite shots from high school sports courts across Long Island during the winter season in February 2022.

Mary Kate Pearson of Jericho looks to past
Credit: Dawn McCormick

Mary Kate Pearson of Jericho looks to past beyond Meghan Korzevinski of New Hyde Park during a Nassau Conference A1 girls basketball game on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 in New Hyde Park.

Laura Luikart of Smithtown West takes her foul
Credit: Dawn McCormick

Laura Luikart of Smithtown West takes her foul shot against Half Hollow Hills East on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 in Dix Hills.

The Floral Park varsity cheerleading team entertains the
Credit: James Escher

The Floral Park varsity cheerleading team entertains the crowd during halftime of a Nassau Conference A-IV boys basketball game between host Floral Park High School and Plainedge on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

Aidan Driscoll of Floral Park dribbles downcourt during
Credit: James Escher

Aidan Driscoll of Floral Park dribbles downcourt during a Nassau Conference A-IV boys basketball game against Plainedge on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

