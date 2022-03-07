Top high school sports photos: March 2022

Take a look at some of our favorite shots from high school sports events across Long Island in March 2022.

A stuffed animal is placed in the middle of General Douglas MacArthur High School cheerleaders as they wait to hear the results during the New York State High School Cheerleading Championships in Rochester on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Mount Sinai High School cheerleaders take a selfie during the New York State High School Cheerleading Championships in Rochester on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Mount Sinai High School cheerleaders watch another team perform from backstage during the New York State High School Cheerleading Championships in Rochester on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Sachem East High School cheerleaders hug after competing in the Division 1 large category of the New York State High School Cheerleading Championships in Rochester on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Wantagh High School cheerleaders compete in the Division 2 Small category of the New York State High School Cheerleading Championships in Rochester on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

General Douglas MacArthur High School cheerleaders clutch hands as they wait to hear the results during the New York State High School Cheerleading Championships in Rochester on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

West Babylon Senior High School cheerleaders compete in the co-ed division of the New York State High School Cheerleading Championships in Rochester on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Swimmers compete in the 200 yard freestyle relay final during the 2022 NYSPHAA swimming and diving championships at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y. on March 5, 2022.

Godwin Eyiuche of Valley Stream North makes a two point dunk look easy at the Nassau High School Class A boys basketball semifinal playoff game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Hofstra University.

West Babylon Senior High School cheerleader Julieth Ordoñez prays while waiting to hear the results of the co-ed division of the New York State High School Cheerleading Championships in Rochester on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Kings Park's Martin Perecinsky swims in a preliminary heat of the 100 yard backstroke during the 2022 NYSPHSAA Boys Swimming & Diving Championships in Ithaca, N.Y., Friday, March 4, 2022.

Syosset forward Lilah Grubman knocks down Baldwin forward Dallysshya Moreno on the layup in the Nassau Class AA Large School Girls Basketball Finals, Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Hofstra.

Half Hollow Hills East fans react during overtime against Northport in the Suffolk Class AA boys basketball final on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Half Hollow Hills East guard Derek Varlack reacts after his basket tied the score and drew a foul against Northport during the Suffolk Class AA boys basketball final on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Kings Park guard Jon Borkowski scores a layup against Southampton during the Suffolk small schools boys basketball final on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Smithtown High School's John Holler races in the bonus heat of the 100 yard breaststroke during the 2022 NYSPHAA swimming and diving championships at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y. on March 5, 2022.

The Garden City fans react to their teams win against Valley Stream North at the Nassau High School Class A boys basketball semifinal playoff game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Hofstra.

Shane Cercone of Canisius attempts two against the defense of Anthony Cupid of Holy Trinity at the CHSAA boys Class A state semifinal game on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Hofstra University in Hempstead.

The Baldwin boys basketball team celebrates their win during the Nassau Class AA boys basketball large school championship on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Hofstra University in Hempstead.

The Manhasset boys basketball team celebrates their victory with their fans during the Nassau Class A boys basketball large school championship against Garden City on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Hofstra University in Hempstead.

Jackson Perisa of Garden City gets his hands on the rebound beyond the Manhasset defense during the Nassau Class A boys basketball large school final on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Hofstra University in Hempstead.

General Douglas MacArthur High School cheerleaders Jovanna DiChiara (left), Madison Drauch (left center), Stephanie Caldron (right center), and Cami Sandkhul react in shock after finding out they won first place in the Division 1 large category of the New York State High School Cheerleading Championships in Rochester on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The team thought they were going to place in fourth.

Emma Bergsohn of Carle Place-Wheatley performs on the uneven bars during the NYSPHSAA gymnastics state championship meet at Kenmore West High School in Buffalo on Saturday, March 5, 2022.