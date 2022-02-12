In only her first two years on the East Meadow girls bowling team, Amanda Morris has repeatedly made it a point of emphasis to surprise the competition.

Last year, as an eighth-grader, her remarkable debut resulted in an All-County campaign. This season, her 197 average helped lead East Meadow to a conference title.

And on Saturday afternoon, Morris not only surprised her competitors, but even herself.

Initially believing she finished in second place before her mom informed her of even greater news, the moment of affirmation concluded another dazzling performance from Morris, as the freshman finished off a late comeback in the final game to win the Nassau girls bowling individual championship at AMF Garden City Lanes.

Morris, who rolled a 1,234 and overcame a 20-pin deficit in the final game with a 219, said learning of her victory elicited the reaction of three words.

‘"Oh my goodness, oh my goodness, oh my goodness,’" Morris said. "It was a great feeling. I’m elated and excited, and I’m happy to be on the team. I’m so proud of myself that I won and all the other girls here that did a great job."

Entering the final frame, Morris detailed what turned out to be her winning approach.

"Just stay on the lane and hopefully strike," Morris said. "I ended up getting a nine, which was good enough to make it. When I walked back it was a wow moment."

Morris now advances to the state championships at AMF Strike ‘N Spare Lanes in Syracuse, taking place March 11-13.

Saturday’s other top six finishers, Brillian Soedarmasto of Division (1,216), Bellmore-Merrick’s Lauren DeMarco (1,193), Katie Presvelis of Great Neck South (1,187), Valley Stream’s Tiffany Wong (1,068) and Emily Wong of Herricks (1,024) will also comprise the State All-Star team and compete for the title.

"This is just such a special moment," East Meadow coach Vinny Mascia said. "She’s just such a hard worker and is really dedicated to bowling. She bowls so many games during the week; it’s her passion and it shows.

"She’s so humble and watching her, you’d never know that she’s the individual county champion. I couldn’t be happier for her…I’ve been doing this 23 years and she’s the best bowler I’ve had."

As she looks ahead to the state championships, those three words immediately came to mind for the rising freshman yet again.

"Oh my goodness," Morris said. "Very excited and it’s going to be a great experience."