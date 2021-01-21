When it comes to the Bethpage boys bowling team, chemistry cannot be understated.

"We didn’t have any seniors last year so we’re all returning bowlers," said senior Alex Grzybowski, who led the way for Bethpage in an 11-0 Nassau III victory over Farmingdale at Farmingdale Lanes on Thursday afternoon. "We’ve played alongside each other for five or six years. So our confidence and morale is really high. Our chemistry is great. We’re always in a light, cheery mood and never really down."

The Eagles (4-0) outscored the Dalers (1-2) in total wood by a score of 2,522-2,264 to earn the win.

Grzybowski followed up his opening game of 232 with performances of 236 and 213 for a three-game series of 681. He said an adjustment made during Game 2 propelled him toward his highest score of the day.

"In the second game I switched from an outside approach to more of a straighter and faster approach and it just kept hitting," Grzybowski said. "I kept that going all the way through the third game."

Brian Lunetto, who said he earned the nickname "Cat Hair" back in seventh grade for his hair’s soft texture, finished as Bethpage’s second-leading performer with a high score of 234 in Game 1 en route to a 632 series.

"It’s really just about keeping it light and having fun with it," Lunetto said of the team's cohesiveness. "We’re serious with it but we know that if we have fun and play together that it’s going to be a good season."

Michael Graston also rolled a 257 in Game 2 and finished with a total of 626 for the Eagles.

"Chemistry is huge for us," said Bethpage coach June Dvorak. "You don’t want to have anyone blaming someone else for losing a game. These guys cheer each other on and it’s terrific."