It was an early wake up call for Central Islip’s Stephen Russell and the Suffolk boys bowling all-star team last Saturday at the state championship in Syracuse.

The doors at AMF Strike ‘N Spare Lanes opened at 7:30 a.m., and when the competition began at 8 a.m., Russell was ready to roll.

"I’m used to running on minimal sleep, so it didn’t really affect me too much," Russell said. "I went to bed around 12:30 in the morning and woke up around 5:15."

The senior bowled a 261 in Game 1 and had games of 247, 244, 238, 237 and 200 in a 1,427 six-game series. The series was the second-best of the 66 competitors, and guided the Suffolk boys to a second-place finish at the state tournament. These accomplishments earned Russell Newsday Athlete of the Week honors.

"From the first two shots in practice, I realized that a change was needed," Russell said. "I ended up going to my other ball for the six games and matched it up with the lanes and the pattern really well. Once I knew I had the right ball, it was all muscle memory and repetition."

Russell has been a member of the Central Islip since seventh grade and made the Suffolk state all-star squad on three different occasions.

His first state championship appearance came as a freshman during the 2018-19 season. He qualified for the state tournament during the 2020-21 season but was unable to compete because the pandemic canceled the championship.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I had no idea if I was going to do well or not going upstate my freshman year. Of course, I had the drive to win, my confidence and nerves just won the battle," Russell said. "I ended up finishing with a 180 average for six games."

Russell averaged 238 in this year’s state tournament, a 58-pin increase from four years ago.

"I knew what to expect this year. The nerves were still there, but I just let my bowling and my previous experience do the work," Russell said. "All around, it was truly a surreal experience."

Now that Russell has thrown his last shot as a high school bowler, the question becomes, what’s next?

"I was considering bowling for Suffolk [County Community College], but I’m still on the fence. I might just work for now until I know what I want to pursue for my career," Russell said. "In the near future, I will definitely bowl local adult tournaments and leagues. Bowling has always been a part of my life since I was little, and I’m never thinking about stopping."