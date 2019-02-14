It has been quite the ride for Chaminade’s Christian Freel over the last few seasons, and on Thursday it got a little bit sweeter.

After winning his third consecutive team title with the Flyers last week, he added to his list of accolades by finishing first at the CHSAA boys bowling individual championship with a 688 series, including a 279 in Game 2, the day's top score, at Garden City Lanes.

Freel, who was named the CHSAA’s MVP last season, totaled 11 strikes in the second game and rattled off nine in a row to close it out.

“I came out here to do my thing and have fun,” Freel said. “I didn’t even look at the score during the game. I stayed in my little bubble and just tried to focus on what I was doing.”

During the regular season Freel amassed a 206 average, third in the CHSAA. This year’s MVP, Christopher Kubelka of St. John the Baptist, threw the second-highest game Thursday, a 237 in Game 1.

“Since I didn’t win the award this year, I wanted to do something like this to put my name on the board,” Freel said. “I thought this would be a good opportunity to do that and solidify myself in the league once again.”

Kubelka finished first in the league with a 210 average and helped lead St. John the Baptist to a second-place finish at the team championships.

“This season has been a lot of fun,” Kubelka said. “We put in a lot of time improving our games, and it is so joyful to see everything come together in the end. I'm very happy to finish off the season with a couple of awards and the second-highest game at the individual championships.”