There are several different words that can be used to describe the success that the Chaminade boys bowling team has had in the last eight years.

Winners, champions, unbeatable are all acceptable terms, but Flyers’ senior Matt Capellupo came up with something else.

“It’s like a dynasty,” Capellupo said.

It’s hard to argue with him.

Capellupo helped lead Chaminade to its eighth consecutive Catholic League title by rolling a 253 in Game 3 of a 691 series, as the Flyers bested No. 2 St. John the Baptist, 8-1, in the CHSAA final on Thursday at Wantagh Lanes. Chaminade compiled 3,879 pins and St. John the Baptist totaled 3,354.

The Flyers (14-0) extended their win streak to 31 and haven’t been beaten in their last 64 matches. The last time they did not win was a tie with Kellenberg (3,393-3,393) on Jan. 24, 2017.

Junior Marcus Alaimo rolled the highest series of the match with a 708 and threw seven consecutive strikes to close out a 258 Game 1.

The senior class of Capellupo, Paul Igel and AJ Rivera did not lose a match during their four years on the team.

“Four years ago, when I tried out for this team, I never thought that any of this would be possible,” said Igel, who finished with a 615 series. “It’s really special to say that for four years we won the championship and have been undefeated every year.”

Rivera rolled a 246 in Game 2 of a 645 series, and junior Christian Freel threw a 256 in Game 1 of a 659 series.

Matt Laraia led St. John the Baptist (11-4) with a 246 in Game 2 of a 646 series.

“I say it before every match. We have six starters on the team and we need all six starters,” Chaminade coach Terence Fitzgibbon said. “These guys rely on each other, lift each other up and if one guy is struggling on a given day, someone else is going to pick up the slack.”