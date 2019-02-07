Kellenberg’s Daisha Howard usually doesn’t have a tough time knocking down pins, but when she got off to a shaky start in Thursday’s CHSAA girls bowling final, she didn’t hesitate to seek advice.

“In the beginning of the first game I was struggling, and I asked my teammates for help,” Howard said. “They told me where I should stand, I trusted them, and they helped me get back on track.”

Howard closed out Game 1 with three strikes in the 10th frame and rolled a 170. She went on to throw a 196 in Game 2, a 186 in Game 3 and finished with a 552 series as No. 1 Kellenberg defeated No. 2 St. Dominic, 8-1, at Wantagh Lanes.

The Firebirds (12-0) captured their third straight Catholic League title and amassed 2,791 pins. St. Dominic (10-3) totaled 2,448.

“It was amazing to have won this title,” Howard said. “It helps to have great teammates alongside you to always cheer you on and help you when you are struggling.”

On Dec. 10, the junior rolled a 279 in the second game of a 694 series against the Bayhawks.

That series was the highest in the league this season and the 279 was the highest game ever bowled in the 11 years that CHSAA girls bowling has been in existence, according to Catholic high school girls bowling chairman Deborah Fahey. Howard also led the league with a 191 average.

“I am just so proud of her,” Kellenberg coach Allyson Frisina said. “She has a natural bowling ability and the pressure does not get to her one bit.”

Kellie Sandas added a 181 in Game 3 of a 507 series for Kellenberg.

“The girls have really been the inspiration, they are the ones that put in the work,” Frisina said. “I am here cheering them on and giving them some tips here or there, but this is a special group of girls and you can’t match it.”