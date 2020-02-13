Alexis Kotanidis recognized that her time bowling at Kellenberg was nearing an end, and after winning her fourth consecutive CHSAA team title a week ago, there was just one more accolade left for the Firebirds senior to obtain.

Finishing with the high series at the CHSAA individual championship.

"I wanted to make sure that I ended on a high note and was having fun in the process," Kotanidis said. "I was able to accomplish both of those things [Thursday] and it's something I'm beyond proud of."

Kotanidis rolled a 195 in Game 1, a 167 in Game 2 and a 196 in the final game of a 558 series at Thursday’s boys and girls CHSAA championship at Levittown Lanes. It was her final high school bowling competition.

“These last two weeks have been surreal,” said Kotanidis, who received the high game award at the event in both her freshman and junior year. "I’m going to take everything that I have learned and bring it with me during the next four years, bowling at Molloy.”

St. John the Baptist junior Rhiannon Dugre rolled a 213 in Game 3 to earn the high game of the tournament. She had the second-highest series with a 550.

“I didn’t have my best season this year,” Dugre said. “I was really stressed and didn’t think I was going to get any plaques, but I ended up pulling it out. It made my entire season so much better.”

On the boys side, St. Mary’s sophomore Mark Ferrara entered with the second-best average (207) in the CHSAA and rolled a 276 in Game 1, a 164 in Game 2 and a 213 in Game 3 for a 653 high series.

“It was important for me to take it one frame at a time and not worry about the end result,” Ferrara said. “I had to calm my nerves after the second game because my ball wasn’t reacting as well as it should have. I found my spot in the third game and was really proud of how I performed.”

St. Dominic sophomore CJ Finnegan rolled a 245 in Game 2 of a 604 series and earned the high game award from CHSAA boys bowling Chairman Bob Hamilton. Hamilton explained that the rules do not allow for a player to receive both the high series and high game award.

“My mindset was to come in and bowl a 600 series or better. I didn’t assume I would win any hardware,” Finnegan said. “I have seen some of these guys bowl 700s, and I was just trying to do my best and hopefully bring something back to St. Dominic. I’m glad I was able to do that.”