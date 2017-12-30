For the first time, the Comsewogue girls bowling team achieved a 3,000 series.

But that three-game feat was not its only success this year.

Junior Hannah Manetta rolled a 290 in the first game of the series, on the same lane where she bowled back-to-back perfect games in July. The 290 stands as the highest score in girls bowling on Long Island this season.

Coach Brian Frimmer described Manetta as a leader who has taken the younger bowlers, such as seventh-grader Abby Grillo and eighth-grader Laura Clark, under her wing.

Grillo bowled a 213 game and Clark had a high-game of 189 on that record day against reigning Suffolk champion East Islip on Dec. 21. The previous team high was a 2,972 series in 2015, also against East Islip.

Before the season began, seniors Alex Gallo and Gina Gallagher approached their coach, requesting Manetta become a team captain. From there, Frimmer deemed the two seniors and Manetta as co-captains.

“I thought that was a great thing for them to come to me and say,” Frimmer said. “They really put the team first and look to try to get everybody going as well.

“She’s helping the future out with the younger girls,” he added regarding Manetta. “It’s just gone extremely well.”

The Warriors placed fifth in the Suffolk Tournament last year and currently stand at 3-1.

Manetta has carried her summer success to the regular season. She attributes the day she bowled two 300 games as the sparkplug for improvement.

“When you reach it, it’s like your peak,” she said. “That’s sort of when you become a really good bowler.”

And achieving perfection for the first time at the age of 15 has Manetta wanting more.

“In my career I’d like to bowl another 300 maybe even more,” she said. “Future-wise, I would like to bowl in college and I’d like to win a big tournament somewhere.”