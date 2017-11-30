TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 51° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolBowling

Division vs. Bellmore-Merrick

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Division and Bellmore-Merrick played in a Nassau boys bowling match on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at South Levittown Lanes.

Robert Bradley of Division gets congratulated after rolling
Photo Credit: James Escher

Robert Bradley of Division gets congratulated after rolling a strike in the third game of a Nassau boys bowling match against Bellmore-Merrick at Levittown Lanes on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. He bowled a 591 series to help his team to an 8-3 win.

Joseph Napoli of Division rolls during a Nassau
Photo Credit: James Escher

Joseph Napoli of Division rolls during a Nassau boys bowling match against Bellmore-Merrick at Levittown Lanes on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. He bowled a 191 and 193 in two games to help his team to an 8-3 win.

Joseph Migliorino of Division rolls during a Nassau
Photo Credit: James Escher

Joseph Migliorino of Division rolls during a Nassau boys bowling match against Bellmore-Merrick at Levittown Lanes on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. He bowled a 211 in his third game to help his team to an 8-3 win.

Joseph Migliorino of Division rolls during a Nassau
Photo Credit: James Escher

Joseph Migliorino of Division rolls during a Nassau boys bowling match against Bellmore-Merrick at Levittown Lanes on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. He bowled a 211 in his third game to help his team to an 8-3 win.

Thomas Colamartino of Division, left, gets congratulated by
Photo Credit: James Escher

Thomas Colamartino of Division, left, gets congratulated by teammate Robert Bradley after rolling a strike in the third game of a Nassau boys bowling match against Bellmore-Merrick at Levittown Lanes on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Colamartino bowled a 584 series, including a 242 in his first game, to help his team to an 8-3 win.

Joseph Napoli of Division, left, gets congratulated by
Photo Credit: James Escher

Joseph Napoli of Division, left, gets congratulated by teammate Thomas Colamartino after making a spare in a Nassau boys bowling match against Bellmore-Merrick at Levittown Lanes on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Napoli bowled a 191 and 193 in two games to help his team to an 8-3 win.

Joseph Migliorino of Division rolls a strike during
Photo Credit: James Escher

Joseph Migliorino of Division rolls a strike during a Nassau boys bowling match against Bellmore-Merrick at Levittown Lanes on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. He bowled a 211 in his third game to help his team to an 8-3 win.

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

MacArthur's Benny Orlando goes to the basket against MacArthur vs. Hjemly boys basketball
Brooklyn Nets head coach and Long Island native Atkinson's love for basketball started early
Lindenhurst quarterback Nick Anzalone discusses the emotions of Lindenhurst QB Nick Anzalone celebrates L.I. football title
Garden City defeated North Babylon, 24-6, to win Garden City football wins L.I. Class II title
Zach Grof of Seaford catching a touchdown pass Seaford wins Class IV LIC
Seaford senior two-way lineman Andrew Chirico spoke after Seaford's Andrew Chirico talks LIC victory
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE