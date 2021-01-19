TODAY'S PAPER
East Islip Coach Robert Sconone Jr speaks with
East Islip vs. Comsewogue

East Islip played Comsewogue in a Suffolk girls bowling match on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. It was East Islip's first match without coach Harold C. Cooley Jr., who died in December. Cooley started the program in the mid-1980s and was its only coach.

