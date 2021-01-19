East Islip vs. Comsewogue
East Islip played Comsewogue in a Suffolk girls bowling match on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. It was East Islip's first match without coach Harold C. Cooley Jr., who died in December. Cooley started the program in the mid-1980s and was its only coach.
