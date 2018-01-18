TODAY'S PAPER
Justin Orobello strikes in East Islip’s win over Patchogue-Medford

The senior collected 11 strikes in a 262 in Game 1, the third highest game of the day, in East Islip’s win over Patchogue-Medford

East Islip's Justin Orobello, left, is high-fived by

East Islip's Justin Orobello, left, is high-fived by teammate James Spina during a boys bowling match against Patchogue-Medford on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at Bolw Long Island in Patchogue. Photo Credit: Alan J Schaefer

By Peter Kersich peter.kersich@newsday.com
The East Islip boys bowling team had one thing on its mind when it stepped inside Bowl Long Island in Patchogue Thursday night.

Redemption.

The Redmen (11-1) were handed their only loss of the season Dec. 19 when Patchogue-Medford went into East Islip Lanes and came away with a 3-0 victory.

“They came into our house and they stepped all over us and we felt like we had to do the same to them,” co-captain Justin Orobello said.

The senior collected 11 strikes in a 262 in Game 1, the third highest game of the day, in East Islip’s 1,070-1,038, 1,070-1,049, 1,096-1,140, win over Patchogue-Medford in Suffolk II.

Orobello’s teammate Aaron Rice threw eight straight strikes in a 267 in Game 3 and finished with a 716 series. Rice, who leads Suffolk in average with 234.1, also had seven straight strikes to close out a 238 in Game 1.

“I have really focused on making good shots, and listening to my coach,” Rice said. “I know that I always need to keep myself together and not worry about the last shot.”

James Fernandez equaled Rice’s high game of the day with a 267 in Game 1 of a 713 series for Patchogue-Medford (10-2). The Raiders compiled 15 consecutive strikes to win Game 3.

“We had this date marked on our calendar,” senior co-captain James Spina said. “It was the biggest match of the year for us and we came through.”

With only two matches remaining in the regular season, East Islip knows how crucial a win like this is moving forward.

“It solidified our hold on first place in league II,” East Islip coach Bob Cheadle said. “It was a big test and the guys did well.”

Spina added: “This is the type of intensity that we need to bring to every game as we get close to counties. We need to be on our game from the first frame of the first game, to the last frame of the last game.”

