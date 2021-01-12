Top 25 girls bowlers for 2021 season

Destiny Alvarado, St. John the Baptist, Sr.

Alvarado, a fourth-year bowler, forms a great duo with fellow senior Rhiannon Dugre.

Canan Bademci, Patchogue-Medford, Jr.

Bademci is the returning Newsday Bowler of the Year and had the top average (222.06) in Suffolk -- and Long Island -- a year ago.

Melissa Bell, Freeport, Sr.

Bell was third in Nassau last season in average (181.75) and begins her fourth year on the varsity.

Kailyn Bloch, East Islip, Fr.

Bloch, a Newsday All-Long Island bowler as an eighth-grader, was fourth in Suffolk in average (217.55).

Kim Brandt, Smithtown/Kings Park (Smithtown East), Sr.

Brandt was a key member of the 2020 Suffolk team champs and held a 183 average.

Julianna Caridi, West Babylon, Soph.

Caridi had a 194.3 average with a 259 high game and 648 high series last season.

Olivia Chan, Syosset, Sr.

Chan rolled the third-highest series (1,064) at the Nassau individual championship and was the ninth-best bowler in Nassau (172.75 average).

Rhiannon Dugre, St. John Baptist, Sr.

Dugre, a two-time captain and fourth-year varsity bowler, hopes to lead the Cougars -- a 2020 CHSAA finalist -- to a title.

Kendal Eggert, Smithtown/Kings Park (Kings Park), Sr.

Eggert was a key member of the Suffolk team champs last season and was the 15th-best bowler in Suffolk by average (195.13).

Corina Flores, St. Dominic, Jr.

Flores is a talented junior who leads the Bayhawks in a wide-open CHSAA.

Abby Grillo, Comsewogue, Soph.

Grillo had a personal-best 257 high game and 693 series and was 14th in Suffolk in average (195.33).

Rachel Hines, Longwood, Sr.

Hines was second in Suffolk (221.17) in average and rolled the best series (1,458) at the Suffolk championship, including a 299 in Game 6.

Emily Kulkarni, Sachem (Sachem North), Jr.

Kulkarni bowled a 260 high game and 719 series and was ninth in Suffolk in average (204.73).

Samantha Lipson, Hewlett, Sr.

Lipson was seventh in Nassau in average (175.77) last season for the Bulldogs.

Natalie Mavrich, East Islip, Sr.

Mavrich was a key member of an East Islip team that placed third at the Suffolk championship and was sixth in Suffolk in average (212.61).

Marissa Mele, Seaford, Sr.

Mele is the top returning bowler in Nassau (193.75) and has been an important cog in the Vikings’ three-year stranglehold on the Nassau Division II title.

Kristy Murphy, East Islip, Jr.

Murphy -- 13th in Suffolk in average (196.02) -- gives East Islip a formidable top 3 along with Bloch and Mavrich.

Michaela Palumbo, Mineola, Fr.

Palumbo was sixth in Nassau with a 176 average and second at the Nassau individual championship (1,083 series) as an eighth-grader.

Jessica Pinelli, Eastport-South Manor, Jr.

Pinelli was eighth in Suffolk in average (209.38) and had a 734 high series to go with nine games of 225 or better for the Sharks.

Katie Presvelis, Great Neck South, Jr.

Presvelis, the defending Nassau girls bowling individual champion, was 11th in Nassau by average (167.81).

Kellie Sandas, Kellenberg, Sr.

Sandas garnered a 189 average last season and has been a member of three of the Firebirds’ four straight CHSAA title teams.

Natalie Stalhut, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

Stalhut, a third-year standout, will anchor the Friars’ efforts in the CHSAA.

Hannah Skalacki, Middle Country (Newfield), Sr.

Skalacki was Newsday’s Bowler of the Year in 2018 & 2019 and had a 212.4 average -- seventh-best in Suffolk last season.

Brillian Soedarmasto, Division, Jr.

Soedarmasto was fourth in Nassau a year ago with a 178.91 average.

Katelyn Wheeler, Longwood, Jr.

Wheeler had a 288 high game and a 723 high series to go with a 196.93 average, which was 12th in Suffolk.