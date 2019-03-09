SYRACUSE — It has been quite the ride for Comsewogue’s Hannah Manetta the past few years and unfortunately on Saturday morning at Strike ‘N Spare Lanes, that ride came to an end.

For the third-straight season Manetta earned the opportunity to compete on the Suffolk All-Star team at the state tournament. After winning states last season, she had aspirations of capping off her senior season with back-to-back titles, but things did not turn out the way she would have hoped.

Manetta rolled a 239 in the fourth game of a 1,208 six-game series, as Suffolk finished second at the state girls bowling sectional all-star championship.

“Each year is always different, there is always a new team,” Manetta said. “One thing that stays the same is that there is a great bond between the girls. This year we really came together.”

Obtaining a spot on the team certainly wasn’t a guarantee for Manetta. She needed some things to go her way and luckily they did.

During the regular season Manetta amassed a 211.2 average, the eighth-best in Suffolk. To qualify for the team she needed to be in the top six.

However, since East Islip won the county team tournament on Feb. 2, three of its girls, who were in the top five in average, were only allowed to bowl with their school and couldn’t also compete with the all-stars. This allowed Manetta to move up the list and gain the fifth spot on the team.

“The thing that I’ll miss most is the travel and hanging out with my friends. This is a passion that I strive to do,” Manetta said. “I know that I’m never going to bowl on a team like this ever again. Each year you really take into account who you are bowling with, where you are, what shot you are on because it’s never going to happen just like that. I really cherish these special moments.”