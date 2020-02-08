When Carmelo Randazzo woke up Saturday morning, he wished his mom a happy birthday before heading to Garden City Lanes to compete in the Nassau boys individual bowling tournament.

Perhaps the greatest present his mom received all day was when she learned the news of her son's triumph.

The Farmingdale senior bowled a game-high 268 in Game 1 of a 1,420 six-game series to finish first in the event.

“My mom was at home taking care of my brother and sisters, while my dad was here watching me,” said Randazzo, who lead the county with a 220.37 average this season. “She called me afterwards and was in tears because she knows how much dedication I put into this . . . We are going to celebrate good tonight.”

Mineola's Phil Macchietto placed second (1,364) and Plainedge's Jack Cleary was third (1,335).

Randazzo, Macchietto and Cleary each qualified for the sectional all-star team that will represent Nassau at the state championship March 14 at Strike ‘N Spare Lanes in Syracuse. They will be joined by fourth-place finisher Alex Grzybowski (Bethpage), No. 5 Brandon Hughes (Sewanhaka) and No. 6 Seth Braum (Wantagh).

Randazzo’s 268 was the second-highest game of the day. That’s because Cleary opened the first game with 12 straight strikes for a perfect 300.

“The other bowlers came up to me and shook my hand," Cleary said. "I didn’t even know half of them, but it just felt great to have everyone cheering for me.”

In between shots, Cleary tried to turn his attention away from bowling for a moment as he chatted with his coach and former Plainedge teammates who were there to support him.

“I like to go over to my friends and talk about anything,” Cleary said. “We talk about sports, basketball, anything that doesn’t involve bowling. It helps me get ready for my next attempt.”

Macchietto, who rolled a 257 in Game 5, will be making his fourth all-star appearance at the state tournament. Although he is only a sophomore, he will serve as the veteran on the team.

“I think I’m going to be comfortable, having been up there the past three years,” Macchietto said. “I know the ins and outs, and I’m going to try to help my teammates the best that I can.”

Some of these bowlers competed against one other during the regular season, while others might be unfamiliar with each other. Regardless of the situation, in about a month they will come together as one group.

“We are going to practice at least two or three times a week and try to develop a bond,” Randazzo said.

Added Cleary: “I’m excited to bowl with these group of guys. They all have tremendous talent and I can’t wait to see what they can do.”