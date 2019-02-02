Massapequa, Seaford girls bowlers win county titles 

A county championship rested on the right arm of Massapequa’s Stacy Eagar.

As the final bowler in the 10th frame of the sixth and final game of the Nassau Division I girls bowling championship Saturday at Garden City Lanes, Eagar needed a strike or spare to get another shot and a chance at one extra pin that would give the Chiefs their first county title in school history, according to coach Stephen Donovan.

“I hate pressure moments,” Eagar said. “I can deal with it sometimes, but that was a lot.”

It didn’t prove to be too much for Eagar, who delivered the spare followed by nine pins on her final throw to earn Massapequa the title.

“I was shaking everywhere,” said Eagar, who had a 152.8 average on the day. “I was still trying to focus, but it was nerve wracking.”

“We were all shaking,” said Caroline Bilich, who averaged a 133.5 over six games for Massapequa. “We knew it all came down to Stacy. We were all holding hands and everything and once she hit those pins, we were all crying.”

Massapequa entered the final game trailing Bellmore-Merrick by 17 pins and leading Division by four pins. Massapequa finished with a team score of 4,530, Bellmore-Merrick was at 4,511 and Division had 4,411.

The Chiefs' Jenny Primm, who averaged a 163 in the event, had four straight strikes in the final game, finishing with a game-high 179. Teammate Taylor Marsh had a 154.3 average and Katherine Tammaro a 151.3.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Seaford completes back-to-back

Seaford didn't only compete with opponents in its own division. The Vikings also proved to be the top team on the alleys overall, regardless of school size, with a score of 4,950 to win the Nassau Division II championship.

“I feel like when we’re a small school, everyone’s, like, ‘Oh, it’s a small school, it’s no big deal,’” said Paige Donovan, who averaged a 182.8 Saturday. “But it’s really nice to come out here and show people that we’re not just a small school and we’re perfectly capable of being just as good as big schools.”

After winning last season’s county title and advancing to the state tournament, the Vikings have been looking forward all season for their opportunity to compete for another championship and return to Syracuse. Massapequa and Seaford will compete in the state championships March 8-10 in Syracuse.

“To relive the moment is always nice because you get to feel the excitement again with all the people around,” said Marissa Mele, who averaged a 181.2. “It’s much different than just a normal old tournament or game.”

Hailey Galison averaged a 153.2 with Caitlin Chavatte adding 167.8 over five games for Seaford.