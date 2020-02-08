Great Neck South’s Katie Presvelis might have felt a little unsteady before her first Nassau girls individual bowling championship Saturday. The way she performed, however, was nothing of the sort.

“I was so nervous coming into the event,” she said. “I was shaking, and my head hurt. I wasn’t expecting to do so well.”

Presvelis rolled a 223 in Game 1 of the event and never looked back. She finished with a six-game 1,115 series and earned first place in the county tournament at Garden City Lanes.

“When I started off as well as I did, it gave me the confidence to keep going and keep my score consistent for the rest of the tournament,” Presvelis said. “It really set the tone for the remaining five games.”

Mineola eight-grader Michaela Palumbo was second with a 1,083 series and Syosset’s Olivia Chan was third with a 1,064 series.

Presvelis, Palumbo and Chan qualified for the sectional all-star team that will represent Nassau at the state championship on March 14 at Strike ‘N Spare Lanes in Syracuse. They will be accompanied by fourth-place finisher Christine Worms (Port Washington), No. 5 Melissa Bell (Freeport) and No. 6 Stacy Eagar (Massapequa).

“I started bowling when I was 8 years old and it’s something I always loved doing,” Palumbo said. “All of my teammates told me I led the team [Mineola] to an undefeated season, and now I made it to states. I’m really proud of myself.”

Chan found herself out of contention after the first three games of the tournament. After a 30-minute lunch break, she turned things around, rolling a 211 in Game 4, a 177 in Game 5 and a 188 in Game 6.

“In the morning it was a little bit of a struggle. Everyone’s scores were really close,” she said. “In the afternoon my goal was to try and be in the top six and I wound up finishing third, so it was a successful day.”

The Braves’ junior will be making her third-straight appearance at the state championship. She competed with her team as a freshman and made the all-star team last season.

“It’s a different group of people than the previous two years, but I think it is going to be a great experience,” Chan said. “I am going to tell these girls to just enjoy the moment and not get caught up only on bowling super well. It’s important to have a good time and take it all in.”