Newsday's All-Long Island boys bowling team

NEWSDAY'S BOWLER OF THE YEAR

Aaron Rice, East Islip, Sr.

Rice earned Newsday Bowler of the Year honors for the second year in a row. His 237.15 average led Suffolk County in for tthe second consecutive season. Rice topped it off with the best six-game total of 1,436 (239 average) at the March 9-10 state championships in Syracuse.

THE ALL-LONG ISLAND TEAM

Nicholas Giovanniello, West Babylon, Sr.

Giovanniello rolled two 300 games and finished second in Suffolk with a 230.71 average. His 33 match points were third most in the county. He finished with the top average on the Suffolk All-Star team at states with a 217 and the highest six-game series with a total of 1,301.

Frank Iemma, Plainedge, Sr.

Iemma amassed a 222.5 average to lead Nassau for the second-consecutive year.

Avery Lugares, Commack, Sr.

Lugares finished with the second-highest average (212) and the second-highest six-game series (1,270) for the Suffolk All-Stars. He also had an 810 three-game series during the season and finished with the fourth-highest average in the county with a 221.

Phil Macchietto, Mineola, Fr.

Macchietto made his third Nassau All-Star team in his third season on varsity and ranked second in the county with a 218.4 average. He averaged 210 at the state tournament and had a high game of 236.

Joseph Zagari, East Islip, Soph.

Zagari rolled a 241 in Game 4 of a 1,350 six-game series at the Suffolk team championship to help East Islip capture a third straight county title. The sophomore was third in the county with a 225.84 average and rolled a 300 in Game 1 of the Division I state championship.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Berto Cerasi, Seaford

Cerasi led the Vikings to a fifth-place finish at the Division II state championship. The team finished the regular season 12-0 and had the second-highest combined average in Nassau.