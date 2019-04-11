TODAY'S PAPER
Newsday's All-Long Island girls bowling team

Newfield's Hannah Skalacki is Newsday's All-Long Island Girls Bowler of the Year.

The 2018-19 Newsday All-Long Island girls bowling team.

The 2018-19 Newsday All-Long Island girls bowling team. BACK ROW, FROM LEFT: Hannah Skalacki of Middle Country, Rachel Hines of Longwood, Coach Harold Cooley of East Islip, Brillian Soedarmasto of Division and Amanda Naujokas of Sachem. Photo Credit: James Escher

By Melissa Kramer melissa.kramer@newsday.com
Newsday Girls Bowler of the Year

Hannah Skalacki, Newfield, Soph.

Skalacki, competing for the Middle Country combined district team, led Long Island with a 231.5 average and rolled a perfect game in the Feb. 4 Suffolk County team tournament. She capped her season with a1,209 six-game series in the state All-Star tournament in Syracuse.

“She is the best bowler on Long Island and already a state champion last year because she is one of the toughest, mentally focused athletes during practice and especially during the matches,” Middle Country coach Jamie Santiago said. “She . . . keeps them motivated to always do better, which I truly admire about her."

The All-Long Island team

Julianna Spina, East Islip, Sr.

Spina’s 228.7 average was second on Long Island. She rolled a 244 in Game 4 of a 1,307 six-game series en route to East Islip’s Suffolk County team championship. At the state tournament, Spina averaged 217.5 and helped lead East Islip to a second-place finish out of nine teams.

Julia Bocamazo, East Islip, Sr.

Bocamazo’s 228.1 average was third-best  on Long Island. She rolled  a 258 game and a 1,324 series in the Suffolk County championship match. Up in Syracuse for the state team tournament, Bocamazo had a 218.83 average, the third highest of the event.

Rachel Hines, Longwood, Soph.

Hines placed fourth on Long Island with a 219.87 average. With the second-place Suffolk All-Star team, Hines recorded a 1,246 six-game series in Syracuse. She rolled the highest series in Suffolk County (815) on Jan. 3, and top game (289) on Jan. 10.

Amanda Naujokas, Sachem North, Jr.

Naujokas, competing with the combined Sachem team, averaged 217.07 and made her fifth appearance at the state championships, her fourth consecutive as a member of the Suffolk County All-Star team. She had the second-highest six-game series of the six-member team (1,265).  

Brillian Soedarmasto, Division, Fr.

Soedarmasto led Nassau County with a 193.8 average and registered a 264 game and 668 three-game series on Dec. 11. Soedarmasto rolled a 224 in Game 4 of a six-game 1,174 series as a member of the Nassau All-Star team at the state meet in Syracuse.

Coach of the Year

Harold Cooley Jr., East Islip

Cooley's team is 398-29-1 over three years, according to Newsday records, winning its fourth Suffolk County title in a row before placing second at the state tournament. East Islip owns a 104-match winning streak in dual meets. 

