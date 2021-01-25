Adjusting on the fly and making the most of a tough situation have become two very familiar ideas during these times.

Such was the case for the Oceanside (4-0) boys bowling team in a Nassau V meet at a tame and heavily partitioned Baldwin Lanes on Monday.

"It is what it is," said Oceanside junior Bowler Matt Green who rolled a 398 series" Honestly [the ultimate goal beyond going undefeated and winning the conference] is to just have fun…sometimes things happen and we just have to be there for each other."

In addition, with head coach Claire Meeker-Johnson not coaching on Monday, Oceanside was coached by Supervisor Dawn Howard, who has known Meeker for over 30 years.

"Things can get a little hairy, but these kids are great, they help out," Howard said.

Howard was proud of the team for bouncing back from what they all would agree was a rough start.

"I think they did great," Howard said, "They lost the first game, it was their ‘warm-up game’."

Top Oceanside bowler, senior James Randazza, had an uncharacteristically bad Game 1, rolling a 148 and much of his team followed suit with only sophomore Joe Dibs above 150.

It would cost Oceanside the first game as two-time champion Baldwin (3-2), powered by a 257 from Matthew Johnson won by only 23 pins, 661-638.

However, Oceanside would adjust by slowing down and focusing on the main opponent: themselves.

"It’s all how you adjust, how much you practice and if you don’t have a bad day you are doing pretty well," said Oceanside sophomore Joe Kunken, "It all averages out."

"You’re playing yourself…I just think how can I be better?"

Randazza bowled a 177 and no one on his team scored below a 150 in Game 2 while Johnson bowled a 194 as Oceanside took the game 663-632 to even up the score and force a tiebreaking Game 3.

In Game 3 Randazza continued to bowl well rolling a 168. However, it was the play of Kunken who had a 186 and finished with a team high 500 series that helped secure the game and 653-623, and win 1954-1916 by total pins, as Oceanside came out on top 8-3.

Matthew Olmedo had a meet high 505 series for Baldwin.

Oceanside returns to Baldwin Lanes on Tuesday to face Freeport at 4:15 pm.