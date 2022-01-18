Canan Bademci has been one of the top bowlers on Long Island since her freshman year. Her success is due to an ability to remain focused despite obstacles and stay in a groove.

The senior led he way as Patchogue-Medford team defeated Middle Country, 32-8, on Tuesday afternoon at AMF Centereach Lanes. Bademci bowled a 246 high game in Game 3 of a 668 high series, despite a nearly 15-minute delay due to a pin malfunction. She bowled four straight strikes to kick off Game 2 and threw eight strikes in the third game.

"It’s something you have to push through, I told my teammates ‘I hope I can get back on the right foot after the wait,’ " Bademci said. "But I was able to just roll right back into things."

Bademci continues to be a force in Suffolk bowling. She was Newsday’s Bowler of the Year in 2019, sits in the top three in average this season (214.6667), and has finished in the top two in average over the past two seasons.

"It’s definitely a mental game, sometimes I’ve bowled really well this season and other times I haven’t," Bademci said. "You just have to stay consistent and stay with the basics, whenever you get frustrated just go back to what you normally do."

Patchogue-Medford swept the season series with this win after taking the first matchup, 36-3, on December 9th. Bademci finished that matchup with a 256 high game in Game 1 and a 742 series.

"This was a big win and one we really needed to get back over .500," Patchogue-Medford coach Chris Varley said. "Hopefully we’ve gained the momentum to make a push over these final three games and get into the playoffs."

Jessalyn Bunse has been solid for the Raiders this season, holding the second highest average on the team with a 191.3704. Bunse rolled a 214 high game in Game 1 of a 592 series, on the strength of five straight strikes to open the game. She helped the Raiders jump out to a 10-2 lead.

"I bowl five days a week and I’m always looking for ways to improve my game," Bunse said. "I’m always asking everyone for help, whether it’s family or friends."

Caitlyn Melton bowled a 176 high game in Game 3 to round out the top three for the Patchogue-Medford (5-4). Candice Argano of Middle Country bowled a 189 high game in Game 1.